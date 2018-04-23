Graphic: Shep McAllister

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



This LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model also includes EU and UK plug adapters, so you can take it with you when you travel.

It has over 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and hasn’t really gone on sale this year, but a $5 coupon brings it down to $45 today.