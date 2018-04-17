Photo: Lin Mei (Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from Gate 1 Travel.



Starting at about $2100 per person (after promo code TZWCLJP, which saves you $460), you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights in Tokyo, and two nights each in Kyoto and Osaka, plus all of your transfers, including a bullet train between Tokyo and Osaka, which is a sight all on its own. And in each city, you’ll have the benefit of an English-speaking tour guide, plus your entrance fees are covered to all of the various sights your tour visits.

Dates are available from July through the end of the year, and trips are priced from LAX by default, but you can customize your departure city for an added fee. Just don’t forget to use code TZWCLJP at checkout to save.

