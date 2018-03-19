Photo: Hello Lightbulb (Unsplash)

I can think of worse places to vacation than Greece, and this trip package from Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) makes it easy to see a wide swath of the country.



Starting at $2,400 per person (after code TZWGAC, which takes off $420), you get roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Athens, three nights accommodations in Athens, a four-night cruise around the country (with an all-inclusive drink package), and a night each in three other Greek cities, with all transfers and tours, plus a bunch of meals included in the price. That’s a pretty comprehensive tour of the country, all things considered, and you’ll barely have to do any of the planning yourself.

As always with these deals, prices will vary based on the dates you choose and your departure city, but you’ll save a lot of money compared to building a similar trip yourself. Just don’t forget to use that promo code to save $420 per traveler.