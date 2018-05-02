Photo: Anker

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on Gear, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

All you have to do is use promo code LIBERTYZ at checkout to save a whopping $40. That’s $10 better than the last deal we saw, back before Valentine’s Day.