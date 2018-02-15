If you want great sounding audio that won’t ruin your furniture, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is worth a look.



$360 gets you a pair of Klipsch R-14M bookshelf speakers (normally $200), plus a PowerGate wireless amplifier (normally $500) to power them. The PowerGate is more than just a 2 x 100W amplifier; it also serves as a base station for Klipsch’s multi-room audio solution, Klipsch Stream. So if you invest in other Stream-capable Klipsch gear down the line, it’ll sync up perfectly with these bookshelf speakers.

Today’s deal is about half the price of buying these two items separately, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.