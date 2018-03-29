In the market for a new car battery, headlight bulbs, wiper blades, detailing equipment, or anything else you can buy at Advance Auto Parts? They’re taking 30% off sitewide today with promo code HXJ6BX. That’ll save you a maximum of $50, and some exclusions apply (though I can’t find a complete list of them, drop one in the comments if you do).
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save 30% Sitewide at Advance Auto Parts, Including Batteries
In the market for a new car battery, headlight bulbs, wiper blades, detailing equipment, or anything else you can buy at Advance Auto Parts? They’re taking 30% off sitewide today with promo code HXJ6BX. That’ll save you a maximum of $50, and some exclusions apply (though I can’t find a complete list of them, drop one in the comments if you do).