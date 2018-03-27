Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $120 today. That’s a full $80 less than buying it new, and you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $80 well saved.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Snag a 4K GoPro HERO5 Session For $120 From GoPro's Refurb Store
Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $120 today. That’s a full $80 less than buying it new, and you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $80 well saved.