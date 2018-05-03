Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. Almost everything on their site is 30% off. That includes furniture, rugs, wall art, kitchen gear, bedding, bath stuff, and more. They even have a good pretty good selection of Mother’s Day gifts, like clothing, jewelry, and decor. Plus, orders over $65 ship for free. Just be sure to enter promo code MEMBERSONLY at checkout.

They also carry a lot of hard-to-find international foods and beverages, which you save 10% on today. Use the same MEMBERSONLY promo code.

Find all the exclusions and more details here. Happy digging!