Lysol Dash Button | $2 | Amazon | $5 credit on first use
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you use Lysol products, there’s no reason not to pick up Amazon’s Lysol Dash button today. It’ll only cost you $2 (today only), and the first time you use it, you’ll save $5 on whatever Lysol product you configured it to order, so it’s basically just a convoluted cleaning product discount.