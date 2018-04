Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is prime hiking season, and you can head out for extended excursions with this TETON internal frame backpack, just $45 on Woot today. The TETON Scout3400 has enough space for 2-4 days worth of supplies, and boasts a stellar 4.5 star rating from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon, where it sells for about $70.



Just remember that like all Woot deals, this price is only available today. Shipping is $5 flat rate, but you can get it shipped for free if you’re a Prime member.