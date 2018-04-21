Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on three different versions today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the standard Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep. $32 is $8 less than usual, and you can pick any color you want.

Or, for $48 (down from $60), you can opt for the version with a built-in air vent to keep your neck cool. I don’t find it to be quite as supportive as the original, but nobody likes a sweaty neck.

If you’re on a budget, there’s also a 20% discount on the brand new Cabeau Evo. This one uses microbead fill instead of memory foam. I haven’t tried it, but I imagine it’s not quite as comfortable as memory foam, and it definitely won’t compress for easy packing, but you can’t argue with that price.

