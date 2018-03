Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Blue & Orange Thermapen Sale | $79 | ThermoWorks

Get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $79 ($20 less than usual) during their blue and orange Thermapen sale. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, and is accurate within 0.7°F.

Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Why just blue and orange colors? I have no idea, but supplies are limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool off.

More Deals