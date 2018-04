Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a rare $20 discount today.



This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing, odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.