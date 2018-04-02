Amazon’s new Echo Spot is like an adorably rounded Echo Show, and as a consequence, one of the best alarm clocks ever made. It doesn’t go on sale as often as the other Echoes, but you can save $20 on yours right now, for a limited time.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save $20 On On Amazon's Cute and Useful Echo Spot
Amazon’s new Echo Spot is like an adorably rounded Echo Show, and as a consequence, one of the best alarm clocks ever made. It doesn’t go on sale as often as the other Echoes, but you can save $20 on yours right now, for a limited time.