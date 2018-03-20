Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is on the latter.



The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).

Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack in just 4.5 hours with the included 27W USB-C wall charger, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts.

The PowerCore+ also includes two high speed standard USB ports that you can use simultaneously, which is good, because this thing has enough power to share. We had a hands on with the pack when it launched back in April, and you can see our impressions here. You’d normally pay $120 for this pack, but for a limited time on Amazon, it’s marked down to $100. That’s more expensive than some other USB-C PD batteries we’ve seen, but this one is unique for including the USB-C wall charger.