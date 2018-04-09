Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are both significantly discounted, for a limited time.



The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $30, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a handy voice remote that lets you search for shows quickly, or even use any of Alexa’s thousands of skills, no Echo required.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.