Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code promokinja. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here. It’s the same product, and the deal still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.