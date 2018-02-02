The upcoming expanded edition of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild official guide looks like the ultimate memento for the ultimate game. The hardcover guide is a whopping 512 pages long, and includes a 36 page atlas with the location of every shrine and Korok seed, walkthroughs for every divine beast and shrine, including those in the DLC, and a whole lot more.



The guide comes out on February 13, and you can preorder it for $24 on Amazon right now, or $16 less than it was going for previously. Plus, if it drops any lower before release day, you’ll automatically get the best price.