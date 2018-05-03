Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
With its built-in and seamless video chat feature, the Amazon Echo Show works best in pairs, and if you buy one today, you can get a second for just $80.
All you have to do is add two of them to your cart, and you’ll see a $150 discount applied automatically.
About the author
Shep McAllister
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com