Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s stunning 49" QLED gaming monitor is an indulgence, obviously, but at $150 off, it could be a tempting way to spend your tax refund.



The Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dots. You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images and rich, deep blacks on a less expensive LCD panel.

This particular display is 49" (!!), curved, offers 3840 x 1080 resolution, and most importantly for gamers, boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. Get it for $850 from Newegg, while it lasts.