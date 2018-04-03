Image: Amazon

Amazon is here to help jump start your spring cleaning efforts. For a limited time, if you book a deep cleaning from Amazon Home Services, you’ll get $20 off at checkout. It’s as simple as that. Every deep cleaning service includes the following:



Includes deep cleaning of all rooms in your home

Bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet cleaning

Kitchen counters, floor, and range/cooktop cleaning

Washing all window interiors and countertops (walls not included)

Trash removal to your outdoor cans

Pro will provide cleaning supplies

You can also add the insides of your fridge and oven, or the insides of your kitchen cabinets for an additional fee.

After you complete your purchase, you’ll have 90 days to redeem, so you can pick whatever time works best for you.