If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save 15% on your choice of hotel stay through the end of the year with promo code TravelocitySpring15.



The asterisk here, and it’s a fairly big one, is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatt, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and your discount is capped at $75. Bon voyage!