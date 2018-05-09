Photo: Riedel

I’m not proposing you replace all of your wine glasses with Riedel, but if you want to have a couple pieces of really nice drinkware for special occasions, you can pick some up for $45 each today on Amazon, down from the usual $60.



Inside, you’ll find glasses shaped for all types of wine, and also martinis. They’re all machine-blown crystal, have oversized bowls to bring out the smell of your wine, and feature those thin-as-hell rims that will instantly remind you of drinking wine at a Very Nice Restaurant. Riedel also claims they’re dishwasher safe, but I’d be very careful about that.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.