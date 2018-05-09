Graphic: Shep McAllster

Anker has a new Qi charger out, and it’s one of the the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now with promo code ANKER254, which is $14 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.

In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.