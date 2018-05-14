Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you really love cooking and want to get some better pots and pans, check out this All-Clad nonstick 10-piece set. It’s down from the usual $500 to only $378, the best price we’ve seen in almost a year.

The set includes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stock pot, and all the lids you need to go with them. It’s made from hard anodized aluminum which means it’s designed for quick, even heating. Plus, with a scratch resistant nonstick coating, you won’t have to worry about too much cleaning time.

This deal may not last long, so pick up while it lasts!