Roombas have been bopping around our houses for over a decade now, but the Roomba 980 is the first model that might actually be considered “smart.” No wonder our readers named it their favorite robotic vacuum. It’s certainly not cheap at $800, but that’s still $100 less than usual, so if it’s been on your wish list, this would be a great time to buy.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.