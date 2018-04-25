Photo: Amazon

Anker’s breaking out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they’re celebrating the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.



The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, you can save $10 on the launch price with prom code VOTX3032, bringing them down to $60.