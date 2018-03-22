Photo: Amazon

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code TECHBP34.



To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

If you’re only using Qi for overnight charging and don’t need the faster speeds, this iClever pad is also a great deal. Just use code ICWL1299 to get the deal.