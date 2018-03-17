Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Wake-up lights for under $20, Mountain Hardwear's Winter Sale, a Qi charging pad for your car, and more lead Saturday's best deals.



Photo: Amazon

You can never have enough Qi charging pads, but my favorite place to charge wirelessly might just be the car. iOttie now has three different Qi-capable smartphone mounts, and all of them are 15% off today with promo code S9SAVE15.

In terms of charging speeds and compatibility, they’re all identical. You just choose if you want a dash mount, a CD slot mount, or a vent mount.

Photo: Amazon

Add a bunch of extra outlets and USB ports with this pair of AUKEY deals. Go for a two-outlet model that takes a regular outlet and adds four USB ports, or upgrade your normal power strip with even more power with extra outlets and USB ports.

Just check which code goes for each power strip and you’ll be good to go, because both of them are just $16.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may not be 4K or OLED, but this 55" Toshiba 1080p HDTV is a steal at just $280. While it’s not ideal for a home theatre or living room set up, you can put it in your guest room or an older kids room and still get everything out of it.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $19 with promo code L5IMQBFO, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

Our readers have bought thousands of Velocifire’s affordable mechanical keyboards, and two of the most popular models are back on sale today. These don’t have name-brand Cherry MX key switches (unsurprising at these prices), but the switches they do have should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns. Get a compact 78 key model for $24 with code QQQQFFFF, or a full-sized 104-key board for $36 with code 43NROQKN

There’s also a newer model on sale for $36 (with code N32PDL4H) that adds dedicated media control keys and typewriter-inspired round key caps. It’s not for everyone, but I think it looks pretty damn cool.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG C7P TV is down to $1397 today on eBay, or $2100 for 65", about $300 and $500 less than Amazon, respectively.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under-desk headphone holders aren’t a new concept, but this one ingeniously incorporates a three-port USB charging hub between its two hooks. That makes a ton of sense wireless over-ears that you want to recharge, but it’s also a great way to charge phones and tablets without dedicating precious desk real estate to charging equipment. Just use promo code SXF4FMGE at checkout to get it for $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a couple of brand new Qi chargers out today, and they’re among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. Buy one today and get 15% off, or buy two and save 20% on both.



Your choices here are a charging pad or a charging stand. They both charge at thee same rate (7.5W for iOS, 10W for Samsung phones, 5W for everything else), and both include a Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall adapter, which is necessary to provide enough power.

The prices above reflect 15% off with code POWER752. But if you buy two or more (one of each or multiples of the same), use code POWER753 instead to save 20%.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially when you can get two of them (a 3' and a 6') for just $13 with promo code KINJA5LM. Hilariously, Apple still charger $19 for a single, 3' cable.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports for your mobile devices too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Until such a time comes that AA batteries are banished from this Earth, it makes sense to invest in rechargeables. Get eight from AmazonBasics today for an all-time low $12.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $8 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code 4J45VSWY at checkout too get the deal.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now INLIFE is making its own versions for a lot less money.

Just like the Philips light, INLIFE’s Sunrise Alarm Clocks fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

Choose from three models, all with varying features, and all $20 or under. But the sun will fade on these lights at the end of the day, so you’d better hurry.

Photo: Jillian Lucas

Update: Sold out.

Schlepping to the beach or into the garden with everything you need to actually enjoy yourself is a pain in the ass. Pile up to 150 pounds into this Timber Ridge wagon and bring everything with you all at once. Plus, when you’re heading back in, you can shake the sand or soil out and easily fold it up to store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the blue XL model for just $49 today, the best price we’ve seen since last summer.

Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A goose-neck kettle is a necessity for any coffee snob out there. Keep your coffee-making classy with this discounted 34oz. Caribou coffee kettle. Brew your coffee and look good while doing it.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is slightly discounted off their usual price today, and if you take pride in your drinks, they’re worth every penny. $9 gets you a mold that makes six ice sphere of molds. Just use the code VOGEK294 at checkout.



Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Use promo code 10TRYSOYLENT to save $10 on a 12-pack of your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

Score the best price ever on this 18-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for a couple bucks less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.

This particular model of coccyx pillow is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s just $14 after you enter code XQN2N9RT. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The #1 selling 10-inch frying pan on Amazon is just $26, which is about $9 less than usual. It has a stellar 4.6-star rating, is nonstick, and comes with a removable soft-grip silicone sleeve.

Toss this $13 AmazonBasics umbrella in your car, work bag, or desk drawer. Today’s price is the lowest ever. You can thank us later.



Climb into this Home Depot one-day sale on ladders with prices you won’t have to reach for. There are a couple different ladders and step stools to pick from, the tallest being this 22-foot Little Giant ladder for $270, down from its usual $290 (Amazon has even matched the price, if you prefer that route). This can become an A-frame ladder, an extension ladder, a 90 degree ladder, and even a stair ladder. Some of the options are already selling out, so grab these while you can.

GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options are about to get a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade will officially launch in retail this month, but you can still preorder through Indiegogo Indemand to save 10% on a single blade, or 15% on two.



Photo: Amazon

Just in time for picnic season, four different sizes of AO brand coolers are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code PE8DCHZL.

Photo: Isabella Jusková (Unsplash)

Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful ecotourism destinations on the planet, and for those of us in the U.S., it’s not that hard to get to. And with this customizable travel package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZoo), it’s more affordable than you might think.



Compared to other travel packages we’ve written about recently, this one offers a lot more flexibility, but also a ton of variance in price. Deals start at $779 per person leaving from Orlando, but you can pick pretty much any airport you want, and the site will price it out for you. I managed to find a six-night trip leaving from Raleigh-Durham for under $1,000 per person, for example.

Once you’re there, you’ll spend at least three nights (you can add more) at a hotel of your choice near Arenal Volcano, and three nights (again, customizable) near Monteverde Cloud Forest (pictured). Each package includes your flights, airport transfers, hotels, and transportation between your two destinations. Just don’t forget your camera!

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with code HSE6VX3P), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Image: Amazon

You can expand your counter space with this rolling kitchen cart, and then collapse it back down for easy storage. It’s only $83 on Woot today, which is about $16 less than its Amazon price. Shipping is free for Prime members, and just $5 for non-members.

Our readers love Lodge cast iron skillets. But have you tried out a Lodge dutch oven? This enameled red 6 Qt. one is just $45 today, which is a good discount from its usual $50 - $60. I have one and use it almost every time I cook. Plus, these make great gifts.



Photo: Sávio Félix (Unsplash)

If you don’t want your vacation days to go to waste this year, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) has a great package available right now that lets you experience multiple European cities for less than you might think.



Each booking includes roundtrip air (priced from New York by default, but you can alter it to leave from basically anywhere), two nights in Amsterdam, a night in Bruges (it’s like a fairytale), and three nights in Paris, plus all transfers, English language tours, six breakfasts, and two dinners with wine.

Prices start at $1709 per person (double occupancy) depending on the week, but for a limited time, promo code TZWBENX will take $210 off for each traveler, bringing it down to $1,499. I recently patched together my own European trip for this summer, and I can tell you that’d be a pretty decent price for airfare alone on a non-budget airline, not even accounting for the hotel stays and other extras.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If your cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is up to 50% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.

Or, head to their Web Specials section and use the code MHWMARCH60 and you’ll grab everything for 60% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTWHITE at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.

Screenshot: Perry Ellis

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank.

Or, if you’re in need of other wardrobe staples, their entire sale section is an extra 40% off, no code needed.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of styles from The North Face, so you can stay warm now (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally light enough after work to feel like you can go outside. And if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 20% off sale items with the code XTRA20. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAMILY40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code AF312FDP) is downright unbelievable.

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me at least three.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Once again, Amazon is discounting a bunch of Kindle books down to just $5 or less. This sale doesn’t really have a theme at all, but it does have some interesting reads that are less than a dollar.

Murder on the Orient Express | $10 | Amazon

Prime Members can own the murder mystery to end all murder mysteries, Murder on the Orient Express, for just $10. Don’t miss out on the twists, the turns, and the CGI mustaches.



Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot today with a free 60 day trial, rather than the standard 30 days.



Here are the details of the offer, just note that it’s only available for NEW Amazon Prime Music Unlimited members:

1) Click “REDEEM NOW” below. (NOTE: this promotion is only valid for the Amazon Music Unlimited – Individual Plan Monthly) 2) Enter or confirm your billing address and credit card information. 3) Choose the Individual Plan and click “Start your 30-day free trial” to confirm the transaction. 4) Your promotional credit will be applied to your subscription automatically after your 30-day free trial. Enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for 60 days free!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Set a course for Amazon and prepare your warp drives, because this Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series Blu-ray set is just $86, the lowest price ever.

Screenshot: Humble

If you’ve picked up a Raspberry Pi, and want to learn how to do more with it than just play old video games, Humble’s newest ebook bundle is a terrific deal. 14 how-to ebooks are split across three different price tiers, and you can download all of them DRM-free for as little as $15. Most of them focus on the Raspberry Pi, but there are a couple of Arduino books in there too for wannabe tinkerers.

It turns out that Nick Offerman was pretty much playing himself during his years as Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec. His book, Good Clean Fun is a woodworking how-to book with a comedic side, and the Kindle version is just $2 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $10.

Screenshot: Amazon

Nier: Automata is one of the best games you can own for your PS4, and Amazon just marked digital copies down to $30 for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen. Go read Kotaku’s review if you’re on the fence.



Photo: Amazon

Little known fact: Entering your Netflix password on a TV with a game controller is technically considered torture under the Geneva Convention.

If you’re still subjecting yourself to this misery, do yourself a favor and pick up this $10 wireless keyboard/trackpad remote (with promo code BQZZXVBB). It’s kind of ugly looking, but it’ll get the job done on your PS4, Xbox One, smart TV, or home theater PC.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $350 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, Skyrim, Resident Evil BiohazardI, and Star Wars Battlefront II. The Skyrim VR bundle by itself has been an enticing deal at $350 in the past, so you’re getting a fantastic price on that, plus some bonus games for free.

Update: For some reason I had it in my head that this was $300 when I first published the post, but it’s actually $350. It’s still a good deal, sorry about that!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 20% discount is working on Smash now, if you weren’t able to get the deal earlier.

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

