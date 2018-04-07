A new version of our readers’ favorite travel pillow, $10 minimalist wallets, and the best rechargeable batteries lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Rechargeable batteries only really work if you have...a charger. $15 today gets you four of our readers’ favorite AAs, plus a charger that can accommodate them and rechargeable AAAs. Add in some of Eneloop’s C and D spacers, and it’s effectively a universal charger.



Today’s price is the best we’ve seen all year, but Eneloop deals rarely last long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Poweradd power strips are marketed for travelers, since they come with international plug adapters. But you don’t have to use them; they’d work perfectly well in the U.S. without them. The smaller model even has a built-in microUSB charging cable. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

When you hear the phrase “Bluetooth speaker,” you probably think of a small brick that can fill a room with decent-sounding audio. This is not that kind of speaker.



The Ion Tailgater though has enough oomph to provide tunes for an entire block party or barbecue, and its 50-hour battery means you don’t even have to worry about plugging it in. It even comes with a microphone for announcements or terrible karaoke.

Photo: Amazon

Want to record your jam sessions with your phone? The iRig 2 lets you plug a guitar directly into your iOS or Android device’s headphone jack, and also includes an extra 1/4" output so you can plug it into an amplifier at the same time.

Photo: Amazon

The Amazon Tap: The forgotten Echo. The Tap is unique among Amazon’s first party smart speakers in that it can run off a battery, so you can take Alexa with you anywhere. It also sounds considerably better than the Echo Dot, and a semi-recent software update allows you to invoke Alexa with your voice, rather than “tapping” the button on top. Get a refurb for $50, today only from Woot.



Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $120 today. That’s a full $80 less than buying it new, and you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $80 well saved.

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Verizon just kicked off a big sale offering up to 50% off the latest and greatest phones when you trade in another device. As you might expect, there are a lot of caveats, and Lifehacker broke them all down here. But if you have an eligible device to trade in, and don’t mind sticking with Verizon for two years, this could be a great opportunity.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $19 today, while supplies last.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Update: Now even cheaper, just $53 with promo code KINPB058

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are magical devices that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches no matter where you are in the world, and one of the most popular options out there is on sale today with promo code 26800MON.

$56 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well, making it the ideal companion for a long flight.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Top Home Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It may be time for a new reader poll, because Cabeau just improved our readers’ favorite travel pillow, and the new model just got its first discount ever.



The Cabeau Evolution S3 is the same shape, and made of the same memory foam material, as the standard Evolution. The only significant difference is the inclusion of two adjustable straps on the back that can hook into airplane seat headrests to keep the pillow (and thus, your noggin) in place as you drift off to sleep. You can even choose to position the pillow below the headrest (as pictured) to support your neck, or directly in front of it to surround your head.

The S3 is regularly priced at $40, the same as the standard Evolution, so there’s really no reason not to choose it, as far as I can see. Today’s $30 deal is also about as cheap as the old model ever gets, so I wouldn’t wait around for a better deal. Safe travels!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Today only, Amazon’s marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $169 for a full, $189 for a queen, or $239 for a king. We’ve seen these mattresses go a bit lower in the past, but these are solid prices for them, historically.



It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.2 star review average from over 17,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.

Photo: Amazon

You could eyeball your angles with a bubble measure, or you could use this Tacklife digital gauge, which measures angles down to 1/10 of a degree. For just $7, why not add it to your toolbox?



It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down to an all-time low $8 for six. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.



They may not look quite as tasty as Tide Pods (due to a lack of artificial dyes or brighteners), but Amazon’s Presto! brand laundry pods are a lot cheaper today (even with a Tide Pod sale going on), at just $14 for 90. That’s down from the usual $20. And with a 94% USDA certified biobased formula, you can actually feel good about doing laundry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own snacks now, and a bunch of them are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen. The giant bags of various nuts are a no-brainer purchase, but you’ll also find some snack-sized packs, herbal tea, and several flavors of matcha green tea powder, which is a superfood that you can add to just about everything.

Clip the 15% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. You can divide them up into little snack-sized bags, or if you’re having a bad day, follow Lauren’s method:



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare $5 discount on a collection of 12 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gorilla ladders are some of the most highly regarded out there, and when it comes to buying ladders, you don’t want to skimp. This 22' model can support nearly 400 pounds, and can be used in a ton of different positions to suit your needs. At $99 from Home Depot, it’s an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



The GlowBowl Fresh fits on just about any toilet, is motion activated, and can even output 13 different colors of light at five different brightness levels. This particular model also includes an integrated air freshener, which just makes sense. It normally sells for about $15, and is worth every penny, but you can pick one up from Amazon right now for $12.

Just note that it runs off AAA batteries, so we recommend picking up rechargeables if you don’t already own them.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code 4STI6479, matching a deal we saw on it back in February.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Put some more drawers in your drawers - This four-pack of highly rated Tommy Hilfiger boxer briefs is about $5 less than usual on Amazon right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 13" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $30 with code 87BBGSST.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 65% off a couple different boot styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out (whenever that’ll be). Use the code SORAPR18 at checkout.

Preorder Baubax 2.0 | $129-$149 | Kickstarter

Baubax is back with its second multifunctional jacket, the Go Go Gadget Jacket the Baubax 2.0, and you can save by preordering as its stupid-successful Kickstarter campaign winds down.

The Baubax 2.0 is actually a line of four different jackets: a hoodie, a bomber, a windbreaker, and a vest, but all four feature most of the line’s impressive list of over 25 features (though each has at least one omission). Now, a lot of those features could be categorized as different sizes of pockets, and indeed, these jackets have a lot of pockets, especially on the inside. But a few others are really unique.

There’s the retractable keychain (not included in my sample), the microfiber cloth tethered to a pocket, the zipper with a detachable pen and stylus. They all even hide inflatable neck pillows inside the hood (tucked underneath an eye mask, naturally). It’s a little bulky to keep inside the hood all the time, but it’s a clever storage solution when you’re traveling.

You can head over to Baubax’s Kickstarter page to see all of the features in action, and then preorder the jacket of your choice for $129-$149, depending on the style, with delivery estimated for August.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 more samples of high-end men’s grooming supplies for $20, plus a $20 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of fancy shaving cream, toothpastes, colognes, and more for free.

Top Media Deals

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Jim Cooke (GMG)

The biggest winner of the 2018 Academy Awards is just $10 to own digitally today, courtesy of Amazon. Spoiler alert: She fucks the fish man.



But seriously, The Shape of Water is a very good movie. Check out the A.V. Club’s review if you’re on the fence.

Top Gaming Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not from a brand you’ve probably heard of, but this gaming headset has solid reviews, 7.1 surround sound, and a 50% off coupon today with promo code SCORIA50. At just $25, it might be worth picking up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Chronology is a pretty great premise for a party card game. From Amazon’s description:



Think you know which came first – the invention of mayonnaise or decaffeinated coffee? Lincoln’s Gettysburg address or John Deere’s first plow? Test your knowledge with Chronology by Buffalo Games – the game of all time! Build your own timeline of cards. Someone will read you a historical event from a card. You decide where that event falls in your timeline. If you are right, keep the card and your timeline grows. The first player to build a timeline of 10 cards wins!

Get it for just $15 on Amazon today, the best price of the year.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

