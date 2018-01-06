Discounted standing desk risers, a couple of TV mounts, and a fidget dodecahedron lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

If you got yourself a nice new TV for the holidays, you can mount it to your wall for less than you might think today.



RAVPower’s 10W Qi charging pad is a solid value at $15, but today, you can also toss in a pair of USB 3.0 to USB-C cables for free. Just add both to your cart and use code BA2XLTT6.



The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $10 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button.



Should you ever find yourself without power for an extended period of time, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that as long as you have access to sunlight or can turn a crank, you can listen to the radio (including emergency weather stations), turn on a flashlight, and charge your phone. This model from Eton and the American Red Cross has never been cheaper than it is today.



Our readers have bought thousands of Velocifire’s affordable mechanical keyboards, and two of the most popular models are back on sale today. These don’t have name-brand Cherry MX key switches (unsurprising at these prices), but the switches they do have should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns.

There’s also a newer model on sale for $30 that adds dedicated media control keys and typewriter-inspired round key caps. It’s not for everyone, but I think it looks pretty damn cool.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were the single most popular product among our readers in 2017, and the red and blue-corded models are down to $19 on Amazon right now, down from their usual ~$26.



Despite their diminutive size, these wireless ‘buds pack in an impressive seven hours of battery life, and can fully recharge in about 90 minutes.

Suaoki 100W Solar Panel | $100 | Amazon | Promo code L7V8AVBD

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Suaoki’s hastening the trend with today’s sale on Amazon.



These 100W panels are ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, and they can even flex up to 30 degrees to contour to whatever you’re installing them on. You’ll still need a charging controller, a battery, and an inverter, but you can find some suggestions in Amazon’s related items, if you don’t already have them.

Today’s price is a whopping $81 less than usual (with promo code L7V8AVBD), so stock up!

iClever BoostCube 45W USB-C Charger | $19 | Amazon | Promo code N3JQ886V

There aren’t a whole lot of USB-C chargers out there that can output enough juice to charge a MacBook at full speed, but this iClever BoostCube can handle it, and then some.



Its single USB-C port can push out 45W of power, which is squarely between the 12" MacBook’s 29W and the 13" MacBook Pro’s 61W. That means it’ll charge the former at full speed, and should charge the latter fairly quickly considering it’s only $19 with code N3JQ886V, compared to the $69 Apple charges for a 61W power supply.

Tensun Universal Travel Adapter with Four USB Ports | $13 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert an AC outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports too for your mobile devices.



Aukey Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker | $12 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYM13

Whether you like to sing along to music in the shower, or just need to catch up on your podcast backlog, it’s worth owning a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that you can take into the tub, not to mention the beach or the pool, once this winter hell is behind us. For $12, why not?



Top Home Deals

SwissGear Scansmart TSA Backpack | $50 | Amazon

In addition to just being a solid regular backpack, the SwissGear Scansmart can open up and lie completely flat, meaning you don’t have to take your laptop out when going through security at the airport. Anything that takes back a sliver of dignity from the TSA is worth a look.



Linenspa Mattress Sale | Amazon

Foam mattresses are more prevalent on the internet now than bad takes, but Linenspa’s mattresses combine several layers of foam with individually encased steel coils to provide the comfort of the former, with the support and bounce of the latter. Both their 10" and 12" models are on sale right now on Amazon, starting around $250 for a queen, and even if you don’t need it for yourself, this could be a great option for a guest room.



So you want to try a standing desk in 2018, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

The ED-600 and ED-258 both have the same size top shelf, but the more-expensive 258 has a slightly larger mouse and keyboard area. If you use a keyboard with a number pad, it’s probably worth the extra $30. Both, though, are well below their usual price levels.

Yokaro Tire Pressure Monitoring System | $59 | Amazon

Even if your car has tire pressure monitoring built in, it’s likely a binary system: Either your tires are fine, or they need air. But even a slight amount of under-inflation can shorten a tire’s lifespan, so a more precise monitoring system can pay for itself over time.



This one from Yokaro includes four wireless transmitters and a receiver with a built-in solar panel, so you don’t even have to plug it into your car’s DC outlet (though you can if you need to). You’ll see a real-time PSI reading for all four tires, so you’ll know when it’s time to top them up.

If any of you own a FoodSaver—and I know for a fact that thousands of our readers do—you can get four vacuum-sealed fresh containers today for $32 on Amazon, and a special marinating container for $11, both an all-time low prices. Unlike FoodSaver bags, they’re completely reusable, and also dishwasher and microwave safe.



Life’s too short to spend it chopping onions. This $30 food processor from KitchenAid can help with your more menial kitchen chores, and it’ll look really nice on your counter to boot.



Cylen Seat Cushion | $13 | Amazon | Use code 6CPWVGSG and clip 8% off coupon

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code 6CPWVGSG and add in the additional 8% off coupon, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight. 6CPWVGSG

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. They’re retiring several old colors to kick off the new year, and you can save 25% on any product in one of those hues.



The very nature of this sale means that supplies are limited and won’t be restocked, so take a swig of this deal before the good stuff is cleared out. Just note that there’s no single sale page where you can see everything; you’ll just have to find the product you’re looking for, select Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry, Sage, Stainless, or Plum, and see the discount at checkout.

TaoTronics IR Thermometer | $12 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAUJK

IR thermometers things are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house. But more importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with, so you should definitely pick one up for $12 if you don’t already own one.



30% off Car Batteries | Advance Auto Parts | Use code EM308A

If this cold snap has exposed your car battery’s failing health, enter code EM308A at Advance Auto Parts to saved 30% on a new one today. They’re also running 20% off sitewide for anything else you might need with code A82. Unfortunately, you can only use one promo code per transaction, so if you end up buying something in addition to a battery, I recommend making separate purchases.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Now that the eastern half of the country is basically Hoth, it might be worth investing in these cleats, which slip over any regular pair of shoes, and give you ice walking super powers.



‘Tis the season for vitamins and supplements, and when you buy any two from this selection of 131 on Amazon, you’ll get 30% off at checkout. Options include daily multivitamins, protein powder, and even Clif bars, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a couple of eligible items.



Note: Must be shipped and sold by Amazon directly.

David Archy makes some seriously great value-priced men’s underwear—I have several pairs in my drawer—and today you can save on both their ExOfficio-like polyester boxer briefs, as well as softer modal options.



Most of us haven’t quite given up on our new year’s resolutions yet, making this one of the most popular times of year to buy a Fitbit. Nearly the entire lineup is on sale today, and while the deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday, you’ll still save $20-$50.

The Alta HR for $130 is probably the one you want to buy, unless you’re interested in a full-featured smart watch, in which case the Fitbit Ionic is down to $269. For the rest of the deals, head over here.



Dorco Pace 6 Plus + 10 Cartridges | $13 | Dorco | Promo code KINJA1518

Dorco continues shaving the prices on their already-affordable razors, and you can get a Pace 6 Plus handle plus 10 cartridges for $13, plus free shipping. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA1518 at checkout to get the deal.

If you need to stock up on protein to assist in your new year’s muscle-building resolutions, Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off at checkout on these EAS 100% whey products. You get your choice of three different flavors of powder in both tubs and packets, just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and that you can save extra with Subscribe & Save.

Winter Clearance Sale | ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life get ready for the holidays. Score up to 70% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Winter Clearance Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Extra 40% off sale items | Perry Ellis

Update: Now up to 50% off their sale section

Perry Ellis is sailing into the colder weather by giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, no code needed. If you need a new blazer, or some slacks, or even a nice button down or flannel, this is the sale you’re not gonna want to miss out on.

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in fall styles with a couple deals for you to choose from. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of things, no code needed. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, coats, and hats for the upcoming weather.

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is having a huge, up to 50% off sale right now, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

Top Media Deals

Kindle Ebook Sale | Amazon

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Amazon’s running a one-day Kindle ebook sale, this time focusing on the first book in a series. Inside, you’ll find the first Harry Bosch novel, John Scalzi’s Lock In, and a romance novel with the nicest title you’ve ever seen, 69 Million Things I Hate About You (Winning the Billionaire). Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of your options.



Akira is one of those films that should be in every anime movie fan’s collection, and Amazon’s knocked the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray down to $15 today, the best price we’ve seen since 2016.

Firefly 15th Anniversary Set | $15 | Amazon

It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the show just got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release earlier this year, and you can get it for the best price in the history of the Verse today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

Reading a hardcover compendium of LEGO Star Wars sets through the years might not be as fun as actually building and playing with them, but at $20, the book is cheaper than almost every one of the sets it covers, so it’s cheaper to live vicariously.



Top Gaming Deals

Trianium Fidget Cube | $6 | Amazon

What’s better than a fidget cube? A fidget dodecahedron, of course. Its 12 sides include 12 different things to occupy your fingers with, all for just $6.



The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.



The latest month’s early access game just just went live, and it’s a doozy. You get Civilization VI, plus the Australian and Viking civilization and scenario packs, all for just $12 this month. You could even cancel your account immediately after downloading the games (not that we’d recommend it, for all of the reasons detailed above), and they’d be yours to keep. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on the latest Civ game.

Humble’s kicking off the new year with a staff-picked game bundle, including the likes of Bioshock Infinite, Punch Club, Shenzhen I/O, and even a $2 wallet credit if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber*. As always, the games are DRM-free, and split across multiple price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $12.



*Speaking of Humble Monthly, there are only two days left to get this month’s games, which include Quantum Break and The Long Dark.

