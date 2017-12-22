It’s too late to get most non-digital items in time for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t good and worthwhile deals to check out this weekend. Save on the latest Raspberry Pi, a battery pack with a built-in solar panel, Destiny 2, and a lot more.

Top Tech Deals

iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack, $15 with code GGGGDDDD

$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Starter Kit | $58 | Amazon | Promo code 8I2CVT5T

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. The kit comes with everything you need to get started, and will only set you back $58 with promo code 8I2CVT5T.

These Raspberry Pi deals tend to sell out within hours, so don’t wait too long.

You know the boxes of old negatives and photo slides that are sitting in your grandma’s attic? It’s time to preserve them, and nothing makes it easier than this $75 scanner.



The Jumbl 22MP scanner can accept 35mm, 110, 126, and Super 8 slides and negatives, and turns them all into 22 megapixel digital stills for safe keeping. Today’s deal is an all-time low and $25 less than usual

5-Pack Trackr Pixels | $50 | Amazon

Trackrs are similar to Tiles, in that they’re little dongles that use Bluetooth to help you find your keys, wallet, dog, luggage, or anything else you’ve misplaced, but with one key difference: You can change the coin cell battery yourself. Tile does have a discount program to buy new trackers once they die after a year, but Trackrs will still be cheaper in the long run, and today, they’re cheaper up-front too: Get five of them for just $50!

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Charging Pad | $19 | Amazon

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads will be popular stocking stuffers this holiday season, and you can get Anker’s 5W model for $19 right now, down from its usual $24. That’s only half as fast as their 10W model (currently $26), but it’s worth noting that iPhones max out at 7.5W wirelessly, and it’ll still be plenty fast for overnight device charging.



Anker PowerPort 10 | $28 | Amazon | Promo code XMAS2133

Int. Board Room - Night

Anker executive: I want a charger with 10 ports. Anker engineer: That’s madness sir, that’s too many ports. Anker executive: <Takes drag from unreleased Anker vape> Is there any way I could change your mind? <Suddenly shouting> Alexa, turn on the light.

Both men look to the corner of the room, where the Eufy Genie has illuminated a Eufy smart light bulb, revealing a body guard who had been hiding in the shadows. He approaches the engineer and binds his hands and legs behind the chair with PowerLine+ Lightning cables, and covers his mouth with Anker-branded packing tape.

Anker executive: 10 ports. Anker enginner: <Nods>

In a market saturated with mesh Wi-Fi routers, AmpliFi’s is one of the best out there, and this 3-piece kit with a router and two repeaters is on sale for $250 for Prime members today, an all-time low. This is probably be overkill for apartment dwellers, but if you have a large house or a layout that seriously hampers your Wi-Fi range, this could do the trick.



With 5% back on all Amazon purchases, you should probably have one of Amazon’s credit cards anyway. Now though, they’re boosting that to 15% on a variety of Samsung TVs, and 10% on some drool-worthy LG OLED TVs. If you don’t already have a card, you can apply at either of those links for instant approval, and use the card immediately, without waiting for it to physically arrive in the mail.



All of the included TVs would definitely be categorized as high end, but all of the models I checked would be down to all-time low prices on Amazon after accounting for the cash back bonus. The Samsungs are all QLED sets, which use Quantum Dots to mimic the black levels of OLED, while the LGs are the real deal, though the cashback bonus is less generous.

Note: Just be sure when you order that you’re getting them shipped and sold by Amazon.com, not a third party seller. Third party sellers aren’t eligible for this promotion.

Samsung microSD Card | $10-$130 | Amazon | Multiple capacities available

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to their lowest prices in all four of the capacities listed below.

Anker PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable | $12 | Amazon | Black or Red

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in black or red today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, no promo code required.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, hardly ever goes on sale. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



These diffusers are different shapes, but all essentially the same thing, the two $25 diffusers have bigger water tanks so they can diffuse for 3 hours longer than the $19 model. All of them have color-changing LED lights and automatic shut off features. Throw in this 8 pack of essential oils for 16 (with code TBRER4PU) and you’ll be all set.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the month-old Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $100 today, or $20 less than usual. Although, it was down to $75 on Cyber Monday.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, Instant Pot is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



Atlin Tumbler | $16 | Amazon

We’ve seen cheaper 30 ounce vacuum insulated tumblers, but this $16 model has everything you need, including a removable handle, two lids, and even a stainless steels straw. Oh, and it’s also black, so it should stand out from the endless sea of stainless steel tumblers out there.



Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother | $93 | Amazon

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their Inissia model with included milk frother is down to $93 today on Amazon, an all-time low.



Did you know you’ve been pooping all wrong? It’s true! Luckily, the obscenely popular Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and you can get one for just $18 on Amazon today.

If you like to tinker with cars, or even just change your own oil, this Pro-Lift floor jack will get your vehicle off the ground in a hurry, and $35 is within $3 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



$10 off your first Prime Now order. Will receive an additional $10 code to be used between 12/30-1/20

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the holidays.



From 12/22-12/24, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order, and receive an additional $10 credit to use on a second order between 12/30 and 1/20. Just note that you’ll have to spend $20 on that first order to get the credit.

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare 36 Rolls | $17 | Amazon | With Subscribe & Save and 25% coupon

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of your three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 36 rolls for $17 today when you clip the 25% coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery.

AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display | $7 | Amazon

You might not use it everyday, but a kitchen scale is a necessary part of every kitchen. This AmazonBasics model is matching its all-time-low price of $7 today, so you have no excuse not to buy one.

Copper Mugs Moscow Mule Set | $24 | Amazon

These copper mugs are everywhere these days. If “everywhere” doesn’t include your house yet, pick up a set for just $24 today, or give them as a nice semi-generic gift for someone you know who drinks alcohol.



This gift set includes 2 cups, 2 solid copper straws, 2 wooden coasters, and a shot glass, all in a nice gift box. Amazon still says these will arrive before Christmas, so worth a shot if you’re still Christmas shopping.

Suaoki 12V Mini Air Compressor | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KLYWOJ6J

This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers all year long, but today’s the first time we’ve ever seen it drop to $10. Just toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.



Instant Pot Duo Mini | $48 | Amazon

Update: Now down to $48, which is actually cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, pint-sized 3Qt Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s $10 off once again, if you missed out on a bevy of Black Friday discounts.



Perfectly sized for any apartment, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these make great gifts, so this is a great deal for procrastinators.



Philips Hue White and Color Bulb | $40 | Amazon

If you need a last minute gift for anyone who already owns Philips Hue lights, you could do a lot worse than a spare Hue bulb for $40, or $10 less than usual. These were available for $32 around Black Friday for a few days, but otherwise, $40 is about as cheap as they ever get.



Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with four black and four white packs from Amazon for just $11, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Top Lifestyle Deals

They probably won’t arrive by Christmas, but you can still dress up for your school’s upcoming bowl game, get ready for March Madness, or support your alma mater’s other sports with today’s Amazon NCAA apparel Gold Box.



The school choice varies by item, and is somewhat limited, but you might find something you like in here. Just note that on most items, schools will be greyed out unless you first select the appropriate color. So for example, if you want to buy a University of Missouri jacket, you’d first have to select the gold option, and then find them on the school dropdown.

Speaking of sports apparel, Amazon’s concurrently running another one-day sale on NFL apparel, with a particular focus on vintage logos and retired player gear.



Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100 | $13 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100, is, as you might have guessed, a tool to groom multiple parts of your head. There are attachments here for your hair, your beard, and even your nose hair, and you can even choose from 18 different length settings. Not bad for $13.



Crest 3D White Whitestrips, 20 Treatments + Two 1 Hour Express Whitening Strips | $39 | Amazon | Clip the $5 copuon

Let’s all assume you already upgraded your toothbrush, so what’s the next step to whiter teeth? Well, judging by the thousands of Whitestrips have readers have purchased over the years, I might start there. These are the Professional Effects strips which means they’re a little stronger than the typical whitening strips, claiming to remove 14 years of stains (for comparison, the Glamorous White strips only claim to remove 10 years).

This 20-pack box is almost always sells for $44 (save for a one-day Black Friday deal that brought it down to $30), but a $5 coupon on the page means you can get it for $39. And on top of that, you get two 1-hour express whitening strips to ramp up the whitening process.

Philips Sonicare Air Floss | $35 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

The new Philiips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering it for $35 when you clip the $10 coupon, which is just $2 shy of an all-time low. So go order yours now, and impress your dentist at your next appointment.

Top Media Deals

You just checked your holiday shopping list again, and whoops, you forgot a few people. It’s okay, it happens, you’ve got this.



I’d say it’s pretty likely that your giftee owns either an iPhone or an Android device, which means they ‘d love to receive an iTunes or Google Play gift card to spend on apps, movies, music, and more. Today on Amazon, you can save $15 when you spend $100 on iTunes credit (it doesn’t have to be a single $100 gift card) with code ITUNES15, or take $5 off any $50 Google Play credit purchase with code GOOGLE.

These are both digital gift cards, so there’s no need to sweat the shipping times. You can either print them out, or just email them directly to their intended recipient.

GIF First Month Free | CBS All Access | Promo code BINGE

To appease the whims of some high-level executive that just got a nice tax cut, the new Star Trek Discovery show is only available on CBS’s online streaming service, CBS All Access. That’s really annoying, but this deal makes it slightly more tolerable.



For a limited time, when you sign up for a new CBS All Access account and use promo code BINGE, you’ll get your first month for free, rather than the typical 7 day free trial. That gives you enough time to get caught up on the first half of Discovery’s first season before the show returns on January 7.

Humble’s new sci-fi & fantasy ebook bundle has enough reading material to last you for months, if not longer. 26 books are split across four different price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $18. Titans of sci-fi like Octavia Butler and Robert McCammon are well represented here, as is Timothy Zahn’s incredibly creepy Soulminder, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.



Top Gaming Deals

Imploding Kittens | $13 | Amazon

The guy who makes The Oatmeal webcomic has a pretty popular card game called Exploding Kittens, and its first expansion pack is down to its lowest price ever. The biggest change is that it’ll let you play with six people, instead of just five. Oh yeah, and there’s also a cone of shame.



Destiny 2 [PS4/Xbox One] | $23 | Amazon

Did you miss out on the $27-$30 deals on Destiny 2 during Deals Week? Congratulations, you now get a better price!

Bocce Ball Set | $28 | Amazon

Bocce ball is in many ways the ultimate distillation of yard games. “Here are some balls. Throw them to get close to that other ball. End of rules.” I always enjoy playing, and you can pick up a complete set for just $28 right now, which is a good deal, even if you don’t break it out until the spring.



PDP Bluetooth Media Remote For PS4 | $15 | Amazon

The DualShock 4 is great at many things, but it’s a little over the top if you’re just using your PS4 to watch Netflix. This remote includes all of the DualShock 4's buttons in a tiny Bluetooth package, and at $15, it’s never been cheaper.



Civilization VI | $30 | Amazon

Civilization VI made some major changes in its summer update, and you can pick up the game for $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon lists it as the Mac version, but all you’re really buying here is a Steam code, so it’ll work on PC as well. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

The game also just came out on iPad. It’s free to download and play up to 60 turns, and the full unlock is currently discounted to $30 as well, though it’ll go up to $60 in early January.

It’s not as advanced as a Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift, but if you have a smartphone and $10, you can experience VR with this View-Master VR starter set. The View-Master is actually just a Google Cardboard-compatible VR headset, except, you know, it’s not made of cardboard, even if it’s priced like it could be.

Boogie Board LCD Writing Tablet | $16 | Amazon

I didn’t know it was possible to improve upon the handheld white board, but Boogie Board might have done it. This $16 gadget includes a stylus to draw on its LCD display, and will keep its image indefinitely without any power until you hit the erase button. And of course, the “pen” will never dry out.



Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Amazon just marked it down to $25, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.



