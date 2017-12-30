Take in the last couple of days of 2017 with deals on OLED TVs, the Philips Hue Starter Kit, the GoPro HERO6, and more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop, or $2300 for 65", about $200 and $400 less than Amazon, respectively.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

It lacks an integrated subwoofer, let alone a dedicated one, so this AmazonBasics sound bar wouldn’t be ideal for your main home theater, but it would be a solid upgrade over, say, your bedroom TV’s built-in speakers.



Bowers & Wilkins’ incredible P7 wireless headphones have been out for over a year, but have incredibly never seen a single discount on Amazon until today. They’ll still set you back a hefty $350, but that’s $50 less than usual.



Tronsmart T6 360-Degree Surround Sound Speaker | $27 | Amazon | Use code 6PRIGVGE

With 25W of power, this $27 Bluetooth speaker packs more of a punch than most of its peers, and even sprays that sound in 360 degrees, making it perfect for parties. Just use code 6PRIGVGE at checkout to save $12.

GoPro HERO6 | $400 | Amazon

If only the best will do, the brand new GoPro HERO6 is $100 off on Amazon for the first time ever today. Even during Black Friday, the only real deals we saw were on the previous generation models.

Anker SoundBuds Tag | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKX3232

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the newer SoundBuds Tag just got their biggest discount ever. $18 is $12 less than usual, and the best price we’ve ever seen.



The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

Velocifire VG1 Computer Glasses | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 7DFJQSKQ

If you’ve been curious to try computer glasses, but were scared off by the sky-high price of Gunnars, Velocifire will sell you a set for $17 today with promo code 7DFJQSKQ If you aren’t familiar, the appeal of these things is that they block out the blue light that emanates from the screens we stare at all day, which can cause eyestrain, headaches, and even insomnia.

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector | $16 | Amazon | Prime members only

This Belkin surge protector is one of our readers’ favorites, and Prime members can save 20% on it today, bringing it down to $16. If you haven’t replaced your main home theater or home office surge protector I several years, it might be time.



iClever Car Charger | $6 | Amazon | Promo code ICICICIC

This iClever car charger is just as tiny as the top-seller from Aukey, but it’s only $6, and includes blue lights in the USB ports so you can find them in the dark.



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, hardly ever goes on sale. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it on Wednesday.

If you got yourself a voice assistant over the holidays, in my opinion, the single best thing you can do now is buy Philips Hue lights for your house. There’s nothing better than saying, “Alexa, turn on all lights” when you walk in the door, or “Alexa, dim lights to 10%” when you’re watching a movie.



Advertisement

The four-bulb color starter kit is back on sale today for $140, which is $60 less than usual, and within $5 of an all-time low. It also includes the Hue Hub, which can pair with and control up to 50 Hue accessories throughout your home, so you can add more bulbs as you go.

simplehuman Dish Rack | $62 | Amazon

I didn’t give much thought to my dish rack until I went to my mom’s house and she had this simplehuman beauty. It’s a small thing, but it looks so much nicer than the flimsy $15 ones you can buy at the grocery store and it is incredibly functional.

Advertisement

This product was missing from simplehuman’s Black Friday sale and discounts on anything related to this brand are rare, so today is the day to get this normally-$80 dish rack for $62.

Lifewit Insulated Lunch Box Lunch Bag | $15 | Amazon | Use code MAMWWB9S

Is bringing your lunch to work more often part of your New Year’s resolution? Pick up this 9-liter lunch box for just $15 when you enter code MAMWWB9S at checkout.

You don’t have to be a Lannister to afford this Game of Thrones “Hand of the King” bottle opener, back in stock and just $11.

If you’ve been putting off replacing your wiper blades for far too long, Amazon’s throwing in a $5 credit when you purchase any two Rain-X Latitude blades, from now until the New Year. Just note that the credit is towards your next Amazon purchase, it’s not a discount on the blades themselves. You’ll also need to be sure both of the blades you buy are shipped and sold by Amazon directly, not a third party.

Update: The black hangers are back up to $20, but the white are still on sale.

If you received a little more clothes than you current hanger collection can handle this holiday, pick a 50-count set of these reader-favorite AmazonBasics hangers for just $13. They’re cheap and won’t create lines on your clothes like wire hangers. Today’s sale includes both the white and black, around $6 less than usual.

Aicok Food Dehydrator | $31 | Amazon | Promo code 3SZWR4PY

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $31 electric dehydrator. Of course, it’ll also work with herbs and vegetables as well. Just be sure to use code 3SZWR4PY to get this deal before it dries up.



Aicok Kettle | $29 | Amazon | Promo code PRYSU8YB

Electric kettles are hands-down the most efficient way to boil water. This normally-$40 Aicok electric kettle is selling for $29 today with code PRYSU8YB. It has 6 different temperature settings for various beverages from green tea to hot cocoa and noodles.

Lifewit Cotton Canvas 100L Large Storage Bags Foldable Underbed Storage Bag | $12 | Amazon | Use code FGQO3GZC

Extra bedding takes up way too much room. Pack it all up in this canvas underbed storage bag, just $12 with code FGQO3GZC and when you clip the $2 off coupon.

OxyLED T-04 Motion Activated Light | $15 | Amazon | Promo code UF354X5F

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Eddie Bauer makes great stuff all year ‘round, but their wares really shine in the winter, and you can stock up on coats, pants, boots, and pretty much everything else from their semi-annual sale, including a rare deal on the iconic Downlight Stormdown jacket for men and women, which can keep you warm in temperatures well below zero.

CYZ Long Johns | ~$8 | Amazon | After 30% coupon

I’m pretty sure I could spend every day of the next three months in long johns, and with this 30% off Amazon coupon, I could probably afford to. Choose from multiple sizes and colors, all for about $8 at checkout.

Philips Norelco Multigrom 5000 | $20 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually a ton of shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. $20 gets you the trimmer, 13 length combs, a precision trimming attachment, a nose hair trimmer, a wide hair-cutting blade, and more. Oh, and the whole thing runs for up to three hours on a charge, so you won’t have to travel with the charger.

Need to burn off a little of those Christmas cookies? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $17, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.



Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two Half-Yearly Sales. Well, this week marks the end of the second half of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

30% off select styles | Under Armour

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? Take up to 30% off practically every style you can think of, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

40% off, plus 20% off | GAP | Use codes WISH and GIFTS

GAP is ringing in the new year with double discounts on a ton of stuff. Right now, get 40% off everything when you use the code WISH at checkout, plus you can stack the code GIFTS and get an additional 20% off. You may have gotten all you want for the holidays, but this is too good to let pass.

Up to 70% off select items | Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is really going for it during their end of the year celebration. Right now, grab up to 70% off a ton of palettes, makeup sets, cult-favorite products, and more for their Year End Sale. Basically anything you want from Tarte is included in this sale, so stock up now.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed, as post-holdiday deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Advertisement

Note: If you don’t see the discount, try using promo code WINTER25, which is how this deal was supposed to work.

Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off. This lasts through Sunday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.

Top Media Deals

Pick up the reader-selected Goodreads’ Best Books of 2017 from today’s Amazon Kindle sale. With the End-of-Year Kindle sale still running, there are tons and tons of under-$5 books to select from, so go ahead and start browsing. Some recommendations: Victoria: The Queen, for those of you who haven’t had enough historical drama from Netflix’s The Crown, always funny David Sedaris Theft By Finding, and more Star Wars.

Get your war movie fix with this Blu-ray double feature of Braveheart and Gladiator for just $12. Freedom!

$5 off Movie Tickets | Fandango | Check out with Apple Pay and use code APPLECHEER

If you still haven’t seen Star Wars, or want to catch up on Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Downsizing, or anything else still in theaters, Fandango’s discounting all movie tickets by $5 when you use code APPLECHEER and pay with Apple Pay.

Humble’s new sci-fi & fantasy ebook bundle has enough reading material to last you for months, if not longer. 26 books are split across four different price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $18. Titans of sci-fi like Octavia Butler and Robert McCammon are well represented here, as is Timothy Zahn’s incredibly creepy Soulminder, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.



Top Gaming Deals

DJI Phantom 4 | $759 | Rakuten | Promo code Phantom4

DJI’s Phantom 4 camera drone changed the game with automatic obstacle avoidance and subject tracking, and you can get the drone for an all-time low $759 today from Rakuten with promo code Phantom4. Just be careful with it.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to sign into a Rakuten account in order to use the promo code; you won’t have the option through guest checkout.

PS4 Pro | $350 | eBay

If you missed out on all of the PS4 Pro deals around Black Friday, you have another chance to save $50 on the console today on eBay. Just note that it doesn’t come with any bundled games.



Tech

Home

Lifestyle









Media

Gaming

DJI Phantom 4 | $759 | Rakuten | Promo code Phantom4

| $759 | Rakuten | Promo code Phantom4 PS4 Pro | $350 | eBay



