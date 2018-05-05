SanDisk’s massive microSD card, two Nutribullet deals, discounted shrubs, and more of today’s best deals.



If you need a lot of extra space for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, or smartphone, SanDisk’s massive 200GB microSD card is back down to $63 on Amazon today. It’s been cheaper a few times in the past, including during a Gold Box deal last week, but this deal is still a few bucks less than usual, if you’re in the market.

Solar USB chargers are great for camping trips, but they can also give you peace of mind if you’re ever stuck in a situation without electricity for any extended period. Use the promo code ICSOLAR9 at check out and get this iClever 8,000mah solar battery pack for $45.

Kate Spade’s phone cases are made to show off, and they’ve also created simple, streamlined folio cases to keep your screen safe as well. And they’re all discounted, today only. They may not be the most technical phone cases, but they do look good

I wouldn’t call this HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop a powerhouse, but it’s a solid deal at $445.

That gets you a 14” HD touchscreen, 6GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive, and three months of internet security included for free.

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.



Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and today’s deal is the best discount we’ve seen.

If you want a speaker that could fill an entire backyard, the XL model is also worth considering, It has 24 watts of power and two oversized 2.75" drivers, while still boasting IPX5 splash resistance. Like the smaller model, you can also pair two of them together for stereo separation. It’s a big step up in price at $90, but that’s an all-time low.

RAVPower’s newest battery pack is very similar to the reader-favorite Anker PowerCore Fusion, but with double the battery capacity (10,000mAh vs. 5,000mAh). For a battery pack that plugs directly into an AC outlet, that does mean that it might be more susceptible to falling out of worn out, loose-fitting outlets, but at $19 (with promo code KINJA066), it wouldn’t hurt to try it out.

The real appeal of these things is that you only have to take one charger with you when you travel. This can act as your wall charger at night, and your battery pack during the day, all without the need to futz with microUSB cables to recharge it.

Tile improved on its ultra-popular device trackers by adding waterproofing, customizable ring tones, increased range, and a more durable design to its new Pro series. Get a Tile Sport for $25 today or a two pack for $42, both all-time-low prices.



Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code 4CAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code 4CAPSULE, which is about $70 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code ABCDE555. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code NEWRP034.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAUD9. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $16 2-pack from iClever is the most affordable deal yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing. Just use promo code WALLPLATE at checkout to save a few bucks.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on Gear, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

All you have to do is use promo code LIBERTYZ at checkout to save a whopping $40. That’s $10 better than the last deal we saw, back before Valentine’s Day.

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Want to stream the NBA playoffs, or the reboot of Trading Spaces? They’re both included in the $35 base package of DIRECTV Now, and so is a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for a month.



This is similar to the Apple TV promotion (which is still active), except instead of paying for three months in advance, you’ll only have to pay for one. That’s like getting a $15 discount on the normally-$50 Roku Streaming Stick, plus a month of over-the-top cable access.

If you’re still using a computer that doesn’t run off an SSD, fix that today with an all-time low price on this 500GB drive from Crucial. It carries a stellar 4.6 star rating, and you could even turn it into a DIY portable SSD, if you felt so inclined.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 1,000W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards. And it’s only $60, if you don’t mind certified refurbished (and you shouldn’t).



Or, if you’re more into a spiralizer rather than a blender, Amazon is also discounted a certified refurbished Nutribullet Veggie Bullet to just $70.

Heat up the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this Hamilton Beach toaster oven. It’s not the fanciest thing in the world, and not your favorite Breville, but it would be perfect for smaller kitchens with less counter space. This normally sells for around $34 so, at $28 today, this discount should get your coils heating.

It seems Amazon is on a horticultural kick, with this one-day sale on flowering shrubs. Honeysuckle, Hydrangea, and more are all under $23, so you can grab some for your mom with a green thumb, or pretend it’s for your mom and just buy all the plants you could ever need.

If you’re more in the succulent mood, there’s still a dozen succulents on sale for only $27.

With a 4.4-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, this Deep Dish Cuddler Dog Bed is a great gift for your four-legged roommates, and it’s just $20.

This fluffy bagel bed features a waterproof bottom, and is ergonomic for your pup’s (or cat’s) neck to rest on while napping.

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $21 compressor (with code HX8NKJ9V), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to get out the ironing board. One of Amazon’s best selling travel steamers is just $13, that’s 35% off the normal price when you redeem the on-page coupon. To do so, click the drop down directly above the green “in stock” message and then click the “redeem” button. You’ll see the discount at checkout.

This mini KitchenAid food processor has a 3.5-cup work bowl, which is the right size for small tasks like chopping nuts, mincing garlic, dicing herbs, and mixing salad dressings. Today’s price of $21, after the $9 off coupon, is an all-time low.

While they’re hardly the only electric arc lighters out there, Power Practical’s Sparkr Mini has long been one of our favorites, due to its compact design, dual beams, and lack of high-pitched whine common in cheaper models. Now, they’re bringing the same expertise to two new form factors, and you can preorder to save.

The Sparkr Flip is a pocket-friendly, teardrop-shaped lighter with two buttons, one on the side for regular use, and a secondary one on the bottom for upside down use, which is perfect for lighting narrow candles.

For household use, the Sparkr Wick is a long-necked lighter, and one of the only ones of its kind with two lighting arcs. Its neck isn’t flexible, unfortunately, but it’s still great for lighting candles, gas stoves, or campfire kindling.

Both are available for $25 when you preorder from Kickstarter, or $5 less than what you’ll pay retail. You can also save more by preordering multiple lighters. They’re expected to ship in October, and would make great gifts.

Gift your mom a dozen rosette succulents this Mother’s Day. They’re just $27 today, about $3 less than usual, and they will last way longer than a bouquet of flowers.

At its all-time-low price, this highly-rated Breville Nepresso Creatista Plus is just $360 today, down from its usual $450+. Shane tried it out and loved it:

Beyond Breville’s legendary design, build quality, and user interface improvements, what sets the Creatista apart is the milk steamer, which borrows almost everything from Breville’s $2500 Oracle Touch.

The Creatista’s steam wand lives up to the Nespresso pedigree: the product it produces is great, and far better than you’d expect from an automatic machine that uses pods. If you love espresso as a drink but not as a hobby, you can’t go wrong with this.

Yes, $360 is still a significant amount of money, but this machine makes lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, and all those fancy drinks coffee shop charge $5+ for, so if you use it enough, it might actually save you a little money in the long run.

You don’t need to pay hundreds of dollars and fine an electrician to install cool lights over your kitchen sink: You just need $15. These OxyLED lights can stick to anything via adhesive or magnetic plates, and the included remote is also magnetized to stick to your fridge.

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as a humidifier.



This Oak Leaf diffuser is just $12 (with code Q8WMVZ3K), has a mid-sized 100ml tank and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6 pack of essential oils at $12, and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, everything they sell is 15% off today, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. They only offer this sale twice a year, and otherwise don’t really do any discounts, so put that tax refund to good use.

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these until their car is dead in their driveway and they’re late to an appointment, so it’s not a bad idea to keep it in your glove compartment.



Did you find a new KitchenAid mixer under the tree? Start buying accessories for it, like this spiralizer at its all-time-low price of $56 (after clipping the $19 coupon), which can turn boring, old veggies into noodles, which might not taste significantly better, but is way more fun. This is perfect timing for your upcoming healthy eating resolution.



If you think it’s cool that you can buy a robot to vacuum your floors for $200 (after clipping the $30 coupon), how would you feel if I told you this one mopped too?



The ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro has all the accoutrements you’d expect from a mid-tier robotic vacuum, including a motorized brush roll, scheduling, and even Wi-Fi, plus one you wouldn’t: an optional mopping system. If you want to clean your hard floors, just clip on the mopping pad (it’s sort of like a Swiffer), add some water and/or cleaning solution to the reservoir, and go enjoy life while it does your chores for you.

It’s a scientifically proven fact that household objects made of brass are at least 50% classier than those not made from brass. This milled pen from Gear Grit is made of 100% brass (including the screw-on lid), and is only $12 for our readers today with promo code GearGrit50kD.

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $26 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $15 on Amazon right now.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in more than 6 months, so get cracking.

At $11, this 35-count Frito-Lay snack variety pack is already down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. But a clippable 10% coupon makes it even cheaper still. When you combine it with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save discount, that comes out to under $.28 per bag. Now if only they were all Cheetos.



<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time (probably very limited), the 6 qt. version is on sale for $40 off, bringing it to within $10 of the price of the regular model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Is it cliché? Sure, a little. But what mom wouldn’t want to get a bunch of fancy chocolate-covered berries for Mother’s Day?



From now until the big day, you can save 25% off any $39+ order from Shari’s Berries when you use our special link. The discount will work sitewide, but you’ll find their mother’s day selection here, which is a good place to start.

Arrangements that start over $39 will show the discount by default, but you can add on cards, ribbons, or a box of cake balls to some of the cheaper options to get over the discount threshold.

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Both the Smart Garden 3 and the Smart Garden 9 are 25% off for Mother’s Day.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest - even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants and the Smart Garden 9 has nine slots, both include enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. These also make great gifts.

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.



Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym during the winter, you can still keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin, so it’s basically like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $100 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so you can really flex those savings muscles.

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. But their sale section is an extra 40% off with the code SPRING40 and it’s full of classic Chuck styles.

What better way to enjoy the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet. Use the code UASPRING20 and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).



If you’re trying to keep tabs on your health this summer, add this Bluetooth smart scale to your bathroom for $30 with code dealym13. More than just displaying your weight, this device will automatically sync your BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, hydration levels, muscle mass, and more into the app, allowing you to view graphs of your progress. The promo code will take off $10, so you can use the money you save to buy a kale smoothie or something.

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

If there was ever a piece of IP perfectly suited for a Risk adaptation, it’s Game of Thrones, and you can get the game for $51 today, within a couple bucks of the best price Amazon’s listed this year.



Game of Thrones Risk includes both Westeros and Essos boards, and you can even play both at once, and move pieces between them via port cities. So you can conquer the free cities, liberate Slaver’s Bay, invade King’s Landing, or even hold The North. Me though? I’m just going to conquer Dorne and soak up the sun.

Update: Back in stock!

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

Redout [PS4] | $12 | Amazon

If you liked F-Zero, you’ll probably like Redout, and you’ll especially like it with today’s deal on Amazon. They have it for just $12 on PS4, less than half its usual price, and an all-time low.

