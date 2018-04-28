Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and you can get them for $100 less than usual today, and $50 cheaper than we’ve ever seen them. They’re still an investment at $250, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Note: You won’t see the discount until you select your color at checkout.

If you already have a Philips Hue Hub (or an Echo Plus, which works as a Hue Hub), it’s time to stock up on bulbs. The full-color, 60W equivalents are down to $40 today, which is about as cheap as they ever get outside of Black Friday. Hue works best when all of the bulbs in your home, or at least in a given room, are compatible, so buy a bunch!

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light and fan switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $11, the best price we’ve ever seen on something like this.



USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGE at checkout to get the deal.

You don’t think you need a portable jump starter until you really, really need one. This iClever 600A jump starter has enough oomph to jump start basically any passenger vehicle, and of course, it also has USB ports to charge your phone.



If you still have rooms in your home where Alexa can’t hear your commands, you can fix that today with a slate of certified refurbished deals. The entire audio-only line of Echo speakers is on sale, from the tiny Echo Dot, to the portable Tap, to the standby Echo, to the smart home-friendly Echo Plus.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Trackball fans, bow before your new god.



The Logitech MX ERGO has most of the buttons, customization options, and advanced features of Logitech’s high-end wireless mice, plus a big-ass trackball for people with wrist issues, or anyone who just prefers to use one. But the ERGO earns its name from a unique hinge that allows you to tilt the mouse up to 20 degrees off axis, allowing for a more comfortable fit.

$85 is within $1 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the mouse, so grab one before the price goes back up.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.1 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKER780), or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to save at checkout.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code ANKER411.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

Or, upgrade even further with the cool version, which has a big vent in the middle to prevent neck sweat. At $48, it’s also 20% off today.

This weekend only, Sur La Table’s running a pair of great deals to help you upgrade your kitchen.



First off, they’re taking 20% off all* full priced items with promo code MOM18. There are a lot of excluded brands, but you can find eligible items here. Obviously, the rarely discounted All-Clad pans are a highlight, and there are some good Nespresso deals to be had as well, but with hundreds of eligible items available, you should definitely check out the site, and drop any suggestions in the comments.

Breville is one of the brands excluded from the sitewide sale, but that’s okay, because the site’s running a separate Breville sale as well. Obviously, we recommend the reader-favorite Smart Ovens (the Smart Oven Air for $320 is a steal), and those espresso machines could be a nice splurge if you just got a tax refund check.

Today you can add homebrewing to your repertoire for just $250.

The PicoBrew PICO Model C lets you brew your favorite name brand beers right on your countertop. Our deal researcher Corey has actually used one, and he wrote all about it here, if you want to learn more.

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route.

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $35 is the best price this set has ever been, and it’ll pay for itself by keeping your food from going stale. Fill it with anything and store it much more easily than that half-open bag of chips you’re using a binder clip to hold closed.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal will spoil quickly.

You’ve got two choices when it comes to checking on the progress of your dinner in the oven. You could poke at it with a kitchen thermometer until you think it’s done, or you could sit on the couch and wait for your phone to tell you when it’s ready.



The Weber iGrill 2Thermometer uses leave-in probes to monitor the progress of your meal on the grill, on the stovetop, or even in the oven, and connects to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to alert you as soon as it reaches the proper temperature. At $67, it’s never been cheaper.

Millennials can’t afford homes because they spend all their money on avocado slicers.



This countertop water garden lets you grow microgreens & wheatgrass on top, and raise a betta fish (not included, obviously) below. The fish’s waste nourishes the plants, and the plant roots help clean the water. It’s the cirrrrrrrcleeeeeee of lifeeeee. $50 is within a couple bucks of an all-time low.



If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! Amazon’s marked it down to $143 today, an all-time low.

In less than a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the newer models just got its best discount ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for around $40 is worth checking out, if you ask me.

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.

It’s not the best deal we’ve seen, but Amazon’s $1 coupon is a decent little discount, if you need to restock.

OxyLED added a set of hooks to its smallest motion-sensing stick-anywhere light, which makes a ton of sense. That means you can easily hang your keys by the door when you get home at night, or hang up belts in a dimly-lit closet. Use promo code E7VL88AS to get it for $10.



For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $14. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code DDL9LEJG, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

A metal photo print would make a great Mother’s Day gift, and at just $16 each, you can buy a bunch of them.



For a limited time, Walgreen is taking 60% off 11"x14" metal photo panels with promo code PANEL60. Just create an account, upload and edit your photos, and enter the code at checkout to save. The prints are edge to edge with tastefully rounded corners, and they can be hung on the wall or stood up on a table with the included hardware.

If you want to get one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometers, but are little turned off by the $75+ price tag, consider the Thermapen’s little brother, the ThermoPop. They’re on sale today for $20 a piece when you buy 2 or more.

The ThermoPop displays the temperature slightly slower than the larger Thermapen (we’re talking the difference of a second here), and is accurate within 2°F. So, go ahead and pick one up for yourself and gift one to your foodie friends, this sale might not last long.

The hundreds of items in Target’s spring apparel clearance section are already really affordable, but for a limited time, promo code SAVE20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout. Plus, if you have a Target REDCard, you’ll save an extra 5%, and get free two day shipping.

If the dryer has eaten too many of your athletic socks, you can get six pairs from Under Armour today for under $16, courtesy of Amazon. Hilariously, they’re also available with Subscribe & Save if you want to save a little more. Just remember to cancel your subscription after your first order ships.



It’s officially beach season, and if you aren’t happy with your current cooler collection, Arctic Zone’s well-reviewed soft side models are all 20% off on Amazon this week.



You get to choose from 16, 30, and 48 can sizes in multiple colors, starting at just $24. Even without zippers on the lids, Arctic Zone claims that these will keep ice for 2-3 days, and the 4.1 star review average seems to back that up. I recommend spending the money you saved on beer to fill it up.

Keep your phone, keys, wallet, and all those other important items safe and dry in these waterproof bags. All colors and sizes are discounted by 40% today when you use code QYDDWEZN. If you have any outdoorsy people in your life, these would make great gifts.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Our readers bought a ton of FOCX’s first Kickstarter-funded wallet, and now the company is back with a whole new line.



While they look similar at a glance, there are subtle differences between the three wallets included in the campaign. The Minimalist and the Accountant are nearly identical, except that The Accountant has an extra elastic strap, and leaves one side of the front leather facade open, rather than stitching it completely shut. Focx markets this as a coin holder, but I found that it works great for cash as well. The Purist adds an extra strip of leather that closes around the wallet, adding a dedicated cash holder and protecting your cards, at the expense of some added bulk.

All three wallets are very small, look great, and are primarily constructed from elastic, meaning you can stuff a ton of cards in there. The main compartment has a two-sided pull tab that gives you easy access to your most-used cards, but cards you store on the back of the wallet are still easy enough to access.

As is typical on Kickstarter, early backers get the biggest discounts, so pledging early is good for your, uh, wallet.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 20% promo code PRSPRING.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Try not to panic, but Amazon is raising the price of Prime for the first time in four years, from $99 per year to $119. The change goes into effect on May 11 for new members, and June 16 for renewing members. This is obviously disappointing, if not surprising given all the benefits Amazon’s added since 2014. But if your renewal date is after June 16, there is (probably) a way to get another year at the old price.



The trick is to buy an Amazon Prime gift subscription now, and then redeem it on your account once it comes time to renew. The fine print on gift memberships says that redeeming them with an existing Prime account will net a gift card for the amount you paid, rather than an additional year of Prime, so you’ll need to remember to cancel your membership before you redeem the gift. Luckily, if you go into your account settings, there’s an option to receive a reminder three days before your account is set to auto-renew.

Let me be clear, while this trick worked the last time Amazon raised the price of Prime, it’s entirely possible it won’t this time. Amazon would be in its rights to not allow people to redeem $99 Prime gift memberships after the price goes up. But I feel pretty confident that, in the worst case scenario, they’d at least give you a gift card for whatever you paid, so you wouldn’t really be out any money. It’s a small risk, but could be worth it to save $20.

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find light-up D20 dice, levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

The vast majority of Humble’s game bundles focus on PC games, but their latest collaboration with Capcom and SEGA is just for PlayStation owners.



The bundle includes a dozen titles (seven for PS4, three for PS3, and two for the Vita), including hits like Alien Isolation, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Mega Man Legacy Collection. As always, you can name your own price, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to get all of the games.

As an added bonus, Humble Monthly members (you are a Humble Monthly member, right?) who unlock the highest tier will also get $2 added to their Humble Wallets.

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Starting on May 1, you’ll get access to six new games, including Gone Home and Psychonauts, just for starters. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. There’s also still time to download April’s games, which include Steamworld Dig 2 and Tales From the Borderlands. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.

