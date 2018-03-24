iOttie smartphone car mounts, a reader-favorite shower head, and a discounted Nintendo Switch lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and several models are cheaper than ever in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show here is iOttie’s Qi-compatible mount, which I’ve covered here. It’s similar to their iOttie OneTouch mounts, except that it’ll charge your phone wirelessly as soon as you mount it, so you don’t have to fiddle with any cords. This has sold for $50 pretty much since it was released, but while supplies last, it’s down to $35.

The new OneTouch 4 is also included in the sale, with options available if you prefer a traditional dash or windshield mount, a vent holder, or even one that makes use of your dormant CD slot.

You can still get an Echo Dot for $40 as part of Amazon’s Valentine’s Day deals, but if you’re looking to stock up and put them all around your house, it might be worth saving an extra $5 by buying refurbished.



There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps resolution for your monitor needs, this 31.5" 1080p Dell display is just $150 on Woot today, if you don’t mind buying a refurb.



Advertisement

1080p feels a little dated in the age of 4K, but it is at IPS display, which means it’ll have great color accuracy and viewing angles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still listen to music, or any sounds really, through your computer’s built-in speakers, it’s time for an intervention. The Logitech Z623 speaker set was one of Lifehacker readers’ five favorite computer audio systems , and it’s down to its best price ever on Amazon today.

Photo: Amazon

At $26 (with code ETDWL58B), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?

Advertisement

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do instant film cameras make any practical sense in 2018? Not really, but neither do vinyl records or tariffs, and they’ve both made strong comebacks.



Advertisement

Today only, $75 gets you a Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 camera, plus some film and other accessories to get started, in the color of your choice. Just make sure you take pictures of your pictures, and put them on Instagram so everyone can enjoy them.



Photo: Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo)

If you haven’t paid attention to Beats headphones in awhile, they’ve actually started to get really good. And if you own Apple devices, they pair just as easily as AirPods, thanks to Apple’s custom W1 chip.



Advertisement

For a limited time, the top-of-the-line Beats Studio3s are down to $249 or $100 less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code. Needless to say, these also make for a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift.

Photo: Amazon

Peak Design’s Everyday messenger bag is our readers’ favorite camera bag, but finding a decent deal on it is like getting a shot of a weasel riding a woodpecker. So if it’s been on your wish list, be sure to grab one today from MassDrop, starting at $185. Even on sale, it’s a splurge, but it comes with a lifetime warranty, and it should last you for years and years.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Promo code VOGEK136 works now.

We’ve seen other oversized mouse pads before, but I have to say, built-in leather kickstands for your phone are a pretty unique touch. They fold flat into the mat when you don’t need them too, so your mouse can glide unabated. Use promo code VOGEK136 to get it for $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA15B (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $14 is the best price Amazon’s listed since last July.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Top Home Deals

Photo: Amazon

Office too warm? This clever fan fits in your hand, or can be folded back to turn into a desk. Plus, its built-in USB-rechargeable battery can run for up to 20 hours on the slowest setting, or a respectable five on the fastest. Just use code KI7H5YCU at checkout to blow that price down to $20.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your kids will host all of the neighborhood’s playdates if you pick up one of these backyard playsets. Maybe that’s not exactly a selling point, but there are several great options available on sale, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Delta’s In2itions are our readers’ favorite shower heads, and this 2-in-1 model is just $40 today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Note: The $40 deal is offered by a third party seller, but if they sell out, Amazon also has it marked down to $54 directly. That’s obviously not as good a deal, but it is the best price they’ve offered since 2016.

Photo: Amazon

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $19. That’s practically nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum got upgraded to a new and improved model late last year, and you can suck up yours today for just $180, a whopping $70 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Advertisement

It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this $8 universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box.



You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code V7UY5UF7), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

Advertisement

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon is discounting their brand of cleaning products up to 50% today for Prime members. The sale includes multi packs of liquid laundry detergent, laundry detergent pods, and all-purpose cleaner, all made with at least 91% natural ingredients. The liquid laundry detergent will last you 106 loads of laundry, which is pretty impressive for $16.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have enough cargo space in your car for a big road trip, you could:



a) Buy a new car

b) Buy this rooftop bag for $36, an all-time low

One is probably more prudent than the other, even if it’s a little less fun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2017, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This flexible neck model is just $10 with code TEKPK6SU, is perfectly designed for lighting candles, and can spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.



Advertisement

And in case you missed it last week, our favorite arc lighter, the Power Practical Sparkr Mini, is still down to $19 with code L5IMQBFO. This is an updated model of the Sparkr which fixes an issue that caused the its flashlight to turn on in your pocket, and it also doesn’t make a high-pitched whine like most competing products.

Photo: Amazon

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

Advertisement

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Photo: Great Value Vacations

This vacation package is basically your chance to recreate the movie Sideways, except in Portugal, and hopefully less melancholy.



Advertisement

Rates start at $1,474 per person (prices vary based on departure date and airport), and include roundtrip flights to Portugal, six hotel nights across three different cities, breakfasts, a rental car, some wine tastings, and even a river cruise. Just make sure you bring a suitcase big enough to fit a few bottles of vinho for your trip back.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy might not be a brand you’ve heard of, but they make some seriously great underwear and other basics, and their highly rated robes and leggings are on sale right now on Amazon.



Robes start at just $22, and leggings for men and women are even cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you hit the links yourself, or know any golfers with birthdays coming up, this Garmin GPS golf watch is $50 off right now on Amazon. With over 40,000 pre-programmed courses, GPS, and the ability to upload all of your shots to a computer, it’ll at least make you feel like you know what you’re doing out there.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than 25% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).



Advertisement

Note: Not everything is included, so look for the “Limited time: 25% off” banner under each product listing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In an unprecedented move, J.Crew Factory conjured up a whole new sale for them. Right now, all women’s shirts and all men’s button-downs are buy one, get one free. That includes button-downs, blouses, tank tops, and more, all BOGO. Just add two to your cart, use the code FREESHIRTS at checkout and get your pair of shirts for the price of one.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You can always use a new pair of socks, so why not grab eight pairs for less than a dollar each? Pick up an 8-pack of no-show or dress crew socks for just $10, which means you can afford to lose one in the dryer or under your bed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Canvas and leather is always a winning combo, and this $40 backpack uses them to great effect. There’s enough space inside for a 17" laptop, plus a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $40 today with promo code CELYYDWZ.

GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Leather can only get so thin, so if you want a truly minimal wallet, you may want to give paper a try.



Advertisement

Or to be more specific, tyvek. It’s waterproof, tear resistant, thin, and flexible... everything you’d want a minimal wallet to be. The upcoming Micro Wallet is made of nothing but carefully folded tyvek with a couple of RFID shields built in. It can hold up to eight cards (though in my experience, it performs much better with six), and comes in a few standard black designs, or your choice of unique artwork.

Eight commissioned designs are available already, and more will likely unlock through the course of the Kickstarter, which has already raised nearly $100,000. Preorder to get one for $20, or two for just $28, with bigger discounts available for larger orders.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $27 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

Update: Temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price, and get it once Amazon has more available.

Advertisement

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.



Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades for just $27 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $8 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements. And even if you already own a OneBlade, this is only $2 more than buying two replacement heads by themselves, and you’re actually getting three blades, plus another shaver.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear.

Photo: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code KINJA35 and grab the Belmont or Bresson (including the Bresson Mesh) for 35% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

After the fourth nor’easter, here’s hoping it starts to show signs of it actually being the correct temperature for the season. But in the mean time, if you’re planning on spending any of your time outside (on the East Coast at least), you should figure out your wardrobe. Backcountry is here to help you stay toasty (or just help you grab new gear) with 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKEOFF20.



Advertisement

Note: Click the “Apply code TAKEOFF20” button in the banner at the top of the site for the promo code to be automatically applied to your cart, or click it at check out.

Top Media Deals

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $24, courtesy of Amazon.

Top Gaming Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This one sold out right as we hit publish. Sorry!

While we’ve seen some good Switch deals as byproducts of eBay sitewide sales over the last few weeks, this is the best discount we’ve seen direct from a major retailer. Plus, you’ll save an extra 5% with Target REDCard.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, the deal is only available on the Neon model, not the more popular Gray.

I know it looks ridiculous, but a gooseneck tablet stand really is the best way to play your Switch in bed. Get one for $11 from uGreen today with promo code 9HV88DWK.

Preorder Far Cry 5 | $48 | Amazon | Prime members only

Preorder Far Cry 5 + $10 Rewards Certificate | Best Buy | Gamers Club Unlocked members only

Far Cry takes on white working class voters with next week’s release of Far Cry 5, meaning you only have a few days left to preorder and save 20% with Amazon Prime. As always, the discount only works on physical copies of the game, and you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

Advertisement

If you’re a Gamers Club Unlocked member at Best Buy, you can get the same deal, plus a $10 rewards certificate as well.

Image: Nintendo

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get me started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $15 today, or $5 less than usual.

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes its own DualShock charging stand now, and you can grab one for an all-time low $14 today. Sure, you could just plug in a couple of microUSB cables, but this is way cleaner.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming