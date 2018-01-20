Shredded memory foam pillows, discounted cotton boxer briefs and pajamas from David Archy, Reebok’s Daily Deals, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X | $309 | Amazon

If you’re building or upgrading a PC, AMD finally has processors worth considering, and the Ryzen 7 1700X is down to $309 today, $10 away from an all-time low.



Mpow Magnetic Car Phone Mount | $6 | Amazon

You all have seen plenty of deals on magnetic smartphone vent mounts. Hell, you probably own one. But this $6 version from Mpow raises the bar with a swiveling hinge that allows you to change the direction the phone faces. You might not need it, but depending on the orientation of your car’s vents, it could represent a big usability improvement.

These Samsung TVs aren’t the highest end models in the lineup, but a couple are 4K and all of them are smart TVs (which feels silly to say now, as most TVs are “smart” now). Head over to Best Buy and pick up a 65" for $800-900 or a 55" for $450.

Logitech Z337 Speaker System | $50 | Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, do yourself a favor and pick up this 2.1 channel speaker system from Logitech for an all-time low $50 today. Is it the best computer speaker system out there? No. But this is a great price, and it’ll be a monumental improvement over whatever pitiful sound your laptop can output on its own.



Refurb Kindle Paperwhite | $80 | Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $80 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



Refurb Fire TV Stick | $30 | Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $10 on yours by buying a certified refurb today on Amazon. They don’t always sell refurbs of this thing, but when they do, they’re usually priced at $35, so you’re doubling your savings today.

Vansky Amplified HDTV Antenna | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 3IX5Y4GD | Also available in Clear with the same code

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss the Blake Bortles vs. Case Keenum Super Bowl, you can watch it in HD with this $14 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code 3IX5Y4GD brings it down to just $14, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

Hover Camera | $350 | Amazon

While it lacks the range, speed, and maneuverability of say, a DJI drone, the Hover Camera is a stupid simple way to capture aerial photos and footage, and you can take to the skies for just $350 today on Amazon.

Unlike most drones, Hover Camera’s propellors are encased in a carbon fiber cage, so they’re unlikely to cause damage (or get damaged themselves) if you crash. Plus, the whole thing folds up to the size of a small book, so you really can take it with you anywhere.

Nest Thermostat E | $126 | Rakuten | Promo code NEST20

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $126 from Rakuten with promo code NEST20, the best price yet.

New Nest Thermostat Pretty For the first time ever, Nest has redesigned its iconic smart thermostat. The new Nest Thermostat E … Read more Read

Qi Wireless Charging Stand | $16 | Amazon | Promo code U2DTPOJV

Whether you’re an iPhone owner who finally gets to enjoy wireless charging, or you’ve had it for years with your Android devices, this discounted Qi stand will charge and prop up your device. And with two charging coils built in, it’ll even work when you lay down your phone in landscape mode.



Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $40 | Amazon

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual.



You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $30's not quite an all-time low, but it most frequently sells for $35-$40.



10% cash back with Chase Freedom and Chase Pay | Best Buy | Maximum $300 in purchases. Promotion expires February 4

The Chase Freedom is a no-fee, cash back credit card that pairs exquisitely with the Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve, and its current 5% bonus for mobile wallet usage is even better right now if you shop at Best Buy.



From now until February 4, you’ll get 10% cash back when you check at at a physical Best Buy store using the Chase Pay app and your Freedom Card (up to $300 in purchases). That’s basically a 10% discount on everything Best Buy sells, and as we’ve mentioned before, you can transfer those points to a Sapphire account to get even more value. Just as a baseline, the 3,000 points you earn from spending $300 at Best Buy would be worth $45 in direct travel bookings if you have a Sapphire Reserve, or $37.50 if you have the Preferred.

iClever BoostCell Eco 15,000mAh Battery Pack | $20 | Amazon | Promo code PPPPCCCC

At first glance, this iClever battery pack looks like any bog standard USB battery, but if you look closely, you’ll also find a Lightning input port next to the standard microUSB port. That means that iPhone owners can recharge the battery pack without bringing a separate cable, and you can even plug in both inputs at once to recharge the battery twice as quickly.



VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Cabeau Evolution Travel Pillow | $32 | Amazon

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

These pillows almost never go on sale, so if you have any holiday travel plans on the horizon, you won’t want to miss out on this one.

Shredded Memory Foam Pillow by Comfortac | $28 | Amazon

Is it time to refresh your pillows? This Comfortac memory foam pillow is just $28 for a queen or $30 for a king, today only. Choose from a removable cotton or bamboo cover, so you can toss it in the wash without having to wash the whole bulky pillow. The insides are made out of shredded memory foam for a pillow that’s not as dense as traditional memory foam pillows. This is a Gold Box deal, which means it will only last through the end of the day or until they sell out, so don’t sleep on it.

Bissell SpotClean Cordless Portable Spot Cleaner | $62 | Amazon

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $62 today. The Bissell SpotClean is cordless, portable, and includes a number of tools for floors, stairs, and furniture.



With a few short-lived exceptions, today’s price is as low as it ever gets, so buy one before you spill your next glass of red wine.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | $200 | Best Buy

If you still haven’t added this essential kitchen staple, now’s your chance. The KitchenAid Ultra Power Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $200, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model.

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $8, you can grab a 3-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code FKDVQ5KX.

Your Crock-Pot’s son is perfect for keeping dips and cheeses warm during a party, and you can buy the Little Dipper for just $8 today as an Amazon add-on item. If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, this is a must-buy.



This soap dispenser is made by Simplehuman, the company that makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, the only paper towel holders that don’t suck, next level shower caddies, and a bunch of other beautiful and functional pieces for your home. The caveat is that their products are normally pretty expensive and very rarely do they put anything on sale.

But, today they’re discounting this touch-free soap dispenser, which, among other special features, has a no-drip valve, so you don’t have to deal the gross crusty soap thats gets stuck to most other pumps. It normally sells for $40, but is just $35 today, which yes, is still maybe a little pricey for a soap dispenser, but it’s worth it if you’re in the market for an upgrade.

Avantree Adjustable Laptop Bed Table | $36 | Amazon

The legs and base of this $36 tray are both adjustable, so you can raise and lower up to 12 inches, as well as tilt the tray to the most comfortable position. It can be used to prop up your laptop while lounging, perhaps to be used as a temporary standing desk, or better yet, position the tray flat and eat breakfast in bed. Today’s price is a good $9 discount from its usual price, so you have no excuse.



Weighted Blanket | $135 | Amazon | Promo code WE66O98C

Update: The $140 blanket sold out, but here’s a larger 15 pound blanket for even less. Just be sure to use promo code WE66O98C at checkout to get the deal.

It’s the winter, so you’re probably feeling anxious and tired, a general malaise if you will. If you need a break from all the craziness and just can’t get your brain to turn off for one second, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. This one is down to $140 once you clip the $10 off coupon, which is an all-time low. Just trust me on this one.

Tide Pods Fresh Coral Blast 81 Count | $19 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon

If Fresh Coral Blast is your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, Amazon’s taking $2 off a tub of 81 today, bringing them down to under $.23 per bite load.



This coupon is also available on a number of other varieties, but most require you to place a Prime Pantry order.

Update: These are even cheaper today, just $31.

Unlike those disposable hand warming packets, this $35 Zippo hand warmer will keep your hands toasty for six hours, then can be charged with the included USB cord, and reused over and over again. Plus, you can use it year ‘round to charge your phone, as it doubles as a 5200 mAh USB battery pack. Today’s price is the lowest it’s ever been, so pick this up before it cools down.



Snickers Slice & Share Candy Bar | $8 | Amazon | After 20% coupon

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Save $2 by clipping the coupon on the page. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route, not that most of the country would need them right now.



The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is back down to $13 on Amazon. If you don’t own one, you shouldn’t hesitate.



Eufy RoboVac 11+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $220 | Amazon | Clip the $30 coupon

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum recently got upgraded to a new and improved model, and you can suck up yours today for just $220 after clipping the $30 coupon on the product page the best deal we’ve seen in several months.

Bestsellers: Eufy RoboVac 11 The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my… Read more Read

It has the features you guys loved about the first model - remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair.

Cylen Seat Cushion | $14 | Amazon | Use code 6CPWVGSG

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code 6CPWVGSG, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Amazon’s newest sample box is packed with single serve tea and coffee drinks - at least six of them, for $10. That might not sound like a tremendous deal on its face, but it also comes with a $10 Amazon credit to spend on full-sized orders of select beverages (see them all here), so assuming you spend that, it’s like getting the samples for free.



Ka-Bar Tactical Spork | $6 | Amazon

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $7 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

Top Lifestyle Deals

They aren’t mesh, but these premium cotton boxer briefs from David Archy are worth it. Pick up a 4-pack for $21, or check out their other offerings in pajamas and women’s underwear as well. All premium cotton, all under $27.

If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym during the winter, you can still keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin, so it’s basically like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $100 price tag is an all-time low by nearly $20, so you can really flex those savings muscles.

$30 for one, $55 for two pair of select styles for men and women | Reebok | Use code CLASSIC

Reebok has daily deals now, and they’re pretty good. Use the code CLASSIC and pick up your choice of three men’s styles or eight women’s styles for $30 each. Or, fall in love with two and get them both for just $55.

The winter may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep a couple gloves handy, especially for kids who somehow lose one of everything they have. Today only, save 25% on gloves and mittens from N’Ice Caps (how cute) and make sure your kids fingers are safe from the cold, and whatever else they get their grubby hands on.

Magic Wand Rechargeable Cordless VIVA | $100 | Amazon

Don’t spend your Valentine’s Day alone. The Magic Wand is basically the Rolls Royce of personal massagers vibrators. It’s what every vibrator wants to grow up to be. And it’s on sale on Amazon for $100. This model is rechargeable, so no long, annoying cords to deal with, and comes with an 8oz bottle of massaging lotion lube. It comes with lube.



Gone are the days where you started sweating just getting dressed in the moring (hopefully). It’s time to deal with single digit weather. Columbia is giving you 35% off select styles, no code needed, during their Winter Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, boots, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.



And, if you go ham and spend over $125, you’ll get a $30 gift card.

Update: Now down to $52.

It might be a little cold right now, but once the weather turns you’re going to want to find the nearest (preferably relatively calm) body of water and start paddling with this $54 kayak. It’s inflatable, so don’t need a ton of storage space or a big car to transport it. It even comes with everything you need, like the oar and air pump, add in a life jacket an you’re good to go.

Extra 25% off sale styles | Saucony | Use code GET25

You’ve probably been gearing up to get running outside for a few weeks now, but if you were looking for an excuse to pick up new running shoes, here it is. Use the code GET25 and Saucony will knock off 25% from their entire sale section, shoes, outerwear, t-shirts, and more included. Now, there’s no excuse not to get your gear in check.

Fitbit Aria 2 | $112 | Amazon

If you’re fully bought into the Fitbit ecosystem, the company’s second generation smart scale just got its first discount ever on Amazon.



The Fitbit Aria 2 syncs with the Fitbit app on your phone to give you a better sense of how your activity level affects your weight. And unlike most smart scales that use Bluetooth, and require you to open a specific app on your phone, Fitbit’s solution works directly with your home Wi-Fi network for seamless data syncing.

At $112, it’s certainly more expensive than other smart scales out there, but if you’ve been a loyal Fitbit user for awhile now, and want to keep everything within the same ecosystem, this $18 discount is the best we’ve seen so far.

Up to 60% off select items | Benefit

Free shipping of orders $35+ | Benefit | Use code SALE35

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their Winter Sale, with up to 60% off some really awesome, including their cult-favorite They’re Real mascara, Hoola Bronzer, and more. Plus, once you hit $35 (which won’t be too hard), use the code SALE35 and get free shipping.

While this Sperry Sale may not include their ever-popular Top-Siders, up to 60% off select boots is a great way to deal with the remaining Winter Weather Advisories that seem to pop up unexpectedly. There are tons of options from ankle to knee-high and even some weatherproof options for those days you don’t feel like breaking out the snow or rain boots.

Another huge sale from Timbuk2 brings a ton of their excellent bags down to hard-to-resist levels. All custom bags (if you didn’t know you could get a custom bag, now you do) are 30% off. Just start with your base bag, whether it’s their Folsom Laptop Backpack, or the ever-popular Classic Messenger Bag. Then hit the customize button and go to town.



Or, if you just want a no-fuss styles, they have up to 50% off a ton of classic bags.

Top Media Deals

Spend the $5 now on this Sandlot Blu-ray so you won’t regret it FOR-EV-ER, FOR-EV-ER, FOR-EV-ER! It is an Add-on Item, but it’s worth it not to end up bobbing for apples in the toilet (and liking it).



The Wrinkle in Time Quintet Boxed Set | $11 | Amazon

Read Madeline L’Engle’s book before the highly-anticipated, star-studded A Wrinkle In Time movie comes out this March. This $11 box set includes all five paperback books in the series, which I’m sure will also be movies soon enough.

The latest Humble comics bundle is all about Attack On Titan, with volumes 1-22 of the main series, plus a guidebook, an art book, and some spin-off series split across four different price tiers. You can get started with the first five volumes for as little as $1, or unlock everything starting at $18, and as always, a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Top Gaming Deals

Preorder Nintendo LABO Robot Kit | $80 | Amazon

Nintendo’s weird new LABO kits are up for preorder on Amazon for $80 (Robot Kit) and $70 (Variety Kit), and if you want them on their April 20 launch day, I’d recommend ordering it now. LABO kits are basically just fancy pieces of cardboard, so one would hope that we won’t see Nintendo’s signature supply shortages, but that’s probably just wishful thinking.

AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case | $20 | Amazon

While most Nintendo Switch carrying cases are designed for people using the console in portable mode, this AmazonBasics case is large enough to carry the dock and cables as well, so you could set it up at your friend’s house, or in a hotel room. It’s been as low as $16 in the past, but $20 is $10 less than usual.



If you like South Park, you should absolutely pick up The Fractured But Whole, especially when you can get it for $30 on the platform of your choice. That’s the same price we saw around Black Friday.

