The four knives you need from Victorinox, a certified-refurbished Echo Show, the best price on the Switch Pro Controller, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Other than a 2-pack discount, we’ve never seen a deal on Amazon’s Echo Show, until today.

Get the touchscreen-equipped Alexa device for just $150, if you don’t mind a certified-refurbished one (though, how much could be done to it, if it’s not even a year-old device). You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.

Update: Looks like it’s gone.

You don’t need to break the bank on a drone when you know you’ll probably just end up breaking... it. Grab a quality, beginners-model Drocon drone for just $42. Even with the small price tag, this quadcopter features with real-time Wi-Fi transmission and an HD camera.

Qi chargers are so hot right now, mostly thanks to Apple, and this one from CHOETECH is only $10 today with promo code 2NPRPNWT. It’s not the fastest charger out there, with a maximum output of 5W, but that’s more than enough to charge your phone overnight.



Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this wireless vertical mouse from Velocifire is back on sale. $10 gets you an ergonomic design, three different DPI levels, and forward/back buttons. Just use promo code DPBPWVLC at checkout to save 50%.

The Roku Ultra packs in just about every bell and whistle a home theater geek could want, and it’s got a rare $10 deal today on Amazon. You probably don’t need this thing for your bedroom TV, but with an optical audio port, ethernet, USB, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, it’s ideal for a high end home theater.

There have been a lot of deals lately on Apple’s W1-equipped Beats headphones, but $90 for a pair of BeatsX is an all-time low, and a fantastic deal for iPhone owners that want an AirPods-like pairing experience on a budget.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Want to catch package thieves (especially inept ones) in the act? Or just see who’s at the door so you know whether it’s worth getting off the couch? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $30 off on Amazon today, and will give you an instant alert when someone’s walking up to your door, and even record the footage to the cloud with a subscription.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can get for your PC, and this 480GB model from ADATA is an absolute steal at $100. You’d be hard pressed to find any half terabyte SSD out there for less than about $120 right now, so we don’t expect it to last for long. Just be sure to use promo code SU650 at checkout (you have to be logged into Rakuten to use promo codes) to get the deal.

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Aukey raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEY001 at checkout to get it for $28.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code ZT9MSNYF), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its larger brother has a great discount available.



So what are the advantages of the Plus model’s larger size? Obviously, it’s louder and has larger drivers, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is the battery life: 30 hours vs. 12 on the original. That’s reason enough to upgrade, especially at $30, after clipping the 21% (??) coupon on the page.

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save big on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

Today’s $26 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s a solid $12 less than usual.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to great low prices in four different capacities.

At the best price we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack of rechargeable AmazonBasics AAA batteries should be a no-brainer.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Despite what door-to-door salesmen might tell you, you don’t need a full set of knives. You can breeze through about 99% of kitchen tasks with just a few important blades, and they’re all included in this discounted 4-piece set.



The chef’s knife is one of our readers’ five favorites, and has long been the best value in kitchen knives. The paring and bread knives are pretty self explanatory, and while you could probably get away without owning a utility knife, it is a little more maneuverable than the chef’s knife, and it’s good to have one for chopping vegetables if you’ve been using your main knife on raw meat.

Or, if you don’t need four knives and want something that’ll last you and is worth it, add an 8-inch chef’s knife to your knife block for just $31. Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry.



If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking down the Sleep Innovations Shilo Memory Foam Mattress to prices you’ll sleep well at night paying. A queen will run you $299 and a king is $469.

If your mattress isn’t leaving you feeling as well-rested as you’d like it to, buying a new mattress pad can breathe new life into your bed, and is a whole lot cheaper than buying a whole new mattress, especially today.

With a 4.4 star rating and over 2,100 reviews, this Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress pad will make a piece of concrete feel like a cloud. It features a layer is a 2-inch slab of breathable memory foam and a 2-inch fluff of quilted fiber fill. And at $130 for a queen size or $150 for a king, easily add 4-inches of comfort to your existing mattress.

Nobody relishes the idea of sleeping on an air mattress, but they might not mind this discounted Wonderbed.

$80 is more than you’d spend on most other air mattresses, but this one includes DreamCoil Technology, which features air coils for added durability and firmness support

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal. Shedding season starts soon, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.

Bodum’s pour-over coffee maker is as beautiful as it is functional, and Amazon’s marked it down to $15 today, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed on the 34 ounce model. Hopefully, you take your coffee makers like you take your coffee: Black. Because that’s the only color on sale today.

At first glance, the Bonavita BV1901 looks like your run of the mill drip coffee maker, but it has a few premium touches that make it worth the price. First and foremost, its 1560W heating element brings water up to temperature much faster than your average Mr. Coffee (assuming your home’s wiring can handle it). A special pre-infusion mode also saturates freshly ground beans before brewing to lock in flavor, and its showerhead distributes water evenly across the beans to maximize concentration.



The BV1901 typically sells for somewhere between $85 and $100, but today on Amazon, it’s just $80.

There’s never a bad time to go to Spain, and you can do it for less than you might expect with this package from Great Value Vacations (in partnership with Travelzoo), plus a couple of bonus nights in Lisbon, Portugal.



Every package includes roundtrip air from basically any US airport (prices will vary), and tons of dates are available from now through September. Once you’re over the Atlantic, you’ll have your hotels covered for three nights in Barcelona, three nights in Madrid, and two nights in Lisbon, plus transportation between the cities. At each destination, your breakfast is included (a buffet, no less), you’ll have private transfers to and from airports, and you’ll even get some private and guided tours of the must-see sights like the Sagrada Familia.

Prices start at around $2,200 per person (based on double occupancy), which is a bit more than some other vacation packages, but between the air, the intercity transportation, the tours, and the hotel nights, it’s a lot cheaper than if you booked everything yourself.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 60 piece set is on sale for just $23 today. That’s $4 less than usual, and pretty much the same deal as most of 42 piece Rubbermaid deals from a price per piece perspective. This larger set rarely goes on sale outside of holiday deals, so today is a great day to get it.

If excessive noise or utter silence makes it difficult for you to doze off, this white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.3-star average on over 12,000 reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s a well-vetted product. Today, Amazon is offering a 10% off coupon on the tan model today, which will bring the price down to match the all-time low.

They’re not rechargeable or have any special features, but this 12-pack of everyday D batteries is just $5 today, down for its usual $11 price. So if you have, or plan to have any electronics that need D batteries, this is a great deal. Just to note, these are an add-on items, so they need to be shipped with a larger order.

Add a little black and white drama to your walls with 20% off Stone & Beam black and white wall art today. The coolest piece is this minimalist photo of the Flatiron building, and there are some interesting patent prints, London subway map, and more, so go check it out for yourself if your walls are looking empty.

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $15 with promo code 5CAA24CC.

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and you can get one for an all-time low $8 right now with promo code 24WL5MJO.



The entry-level LC40 model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

If you’re still trying to eat healthier in the new year, Amazon’s taking 30% off three different flavors of RXBARs today. The ingredients are right there on the label, so you’ll know what you’re putting in your body.



Note: You’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to get the 30% off, but you can cancel after your first order ships.

The ultra-popular Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $180 today at Rakuten with promo code NEST36, which is the best discount we’ve ever seen for this model outside of Black Friday. Smart thermostats really can pay for themselves, so if you’ve had this on your wish list, I wouldn’t hesitate.

I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



This diffuser is just $13, has 2 different aromatherapy settings, and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 8-pack of essential oils, just $16 with code TBRER4PU, and you’re all set.

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUKEY007. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth keeping spares in your luggage for rental cars, or on your desk to use as a makeshift phone stand.

Open Box ThermoPop | $24 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on open-box units today. Just pick your favorite color, and get it for $20, plus $4 shipping, down from its usual $30. These sales don’t come around often, so if you don’t already own one, just trust me and buy this one.

Anker’s following up its incredibly popular dash cam with a new model, and you can race over to Amazon to snag one for $51, matching an all-time low.

You can read my original Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

This silicone spatula is the one your kitchen needs. It can tolerate heat up to 550 degrees, is dishwasher safe, stain resistant, and insanely easy to clean. This 11-inch teal onetypically sells for $13, but is down to $10 today. I recommend grabbing a couple.

I know that coffee snobs will turn up their noses at pre-ground beans, but $8 is an extremely good price for 20 ounces of coffee. Choose from either medium or light roast from Caribou Coffee, clip the 25% coupon, and use Subscribe & Save for even more savings. 20 ounces is exactly enough for two batches of cold brew in my OXO cold brew maker, so I definitely took advantage of this.

I bought an absurd amount of Mentos gum on Amazon a few months ago, not because I had any particular affinity for it, but because I just like to have gum in my car, and I had just run out. It turns out it was one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve ever made.



The hard Mentos shell is insanely satisfying to bite through, and the center of the gum gives you a blast of mint strong enough to open up your sinuses. It’s not the longest lasting chewing gum out there, but that’s okay, because it gives me an excuse to chase the dopamine kick from chomping into another piece.

Anyway! A whole bunch of Mentos gum varieties are on sale for 30% off on Amazon right now, so you can try it out for yourself. Just go find your favorite flavor, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

My recommendation? A 6-pack of 50-piece Pure Fresh Mint for about $10. These containers go for about $3 each at your local grocery store, so this is a serious discount.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, plus an extra $60 on each if you use a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added an even higher end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Yes, I guess you could fold a sponge in half and achieve something similar, but today’s price of just $6 is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon, and the brush bristles provide more scrubbing action.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

GIF

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Pick up this large 299-piece first aid kit for just $12. It’s full of bandages, scissors, anti-bacterial wipes, and gauze, and it’s perfect to store in your car. You can thank us later.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My pick: The cordless Dyson V6 HEPA (new, not refurbished) for $184.

That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Top Lifestyle Deals

You probably already got your Bean boots from last year and are ready for whatever 2018 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or you need a new pair, L.L.Bean is giving you 25% off any order of with the code GET25. Stave off what’s left of the winter weather in the best way you know how.

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including the perfect spring rain jacket in new colors), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Pick up HEATTECH for the whole family, or new outerwear for your upcoming travels.

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles for basically the rest of February. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 20% off. This lasts through Monday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Sperry is known for having some pretty good deals floating around, but right now, there are two sales you should take advantage of before the weather gets nice.



First, pick up two pairs of select shoes for just $119 when you use the code KINJA. Choose from boat shoes, rain boots, sandals, and more.

Or, if you want to get in touch with The Force, Sperry is marking down all of their Star Wars collection to just $35 with the code THEFORCE.

Plus, both sales include free shipping.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTPE22 at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.

Yes, spring is still over a month away but that doesn’t mean a girl can dream of not having to put on six layers before leaving the house. If you’re also counting down the days where you can free your ankles from the confines of boots, Joe’s New Balance can get you even closer. Pick up a pair of 490v5 sneakers for just $30, shipped, with the code KINJA490.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? They just added a ton of styles to their Outlet, with up to 40% off, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the upcoming warmer months.

Top Media Deals



If you’re looking to expand your programming knowledge, his Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, Scala, Erlang, and Closure, among others. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Just in time for the release of the film, Comixology just kicked off a massive Black Panther sale, with hundreds of single issues available for just $1 each, plus big discounts on collections from every era of the series, including the recent issues written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Want to recommend a particular issue or collection? Let us know in the comments.

Top Gaming Deals

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $50 is by far the best deal we’ve ever seen on it, and we don’t expect it to last long.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an instant classic, and one of the best games you can buy for the PS4, so you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it for $30, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $49 today on both the physical and digital version, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Overwatch got a game of the year release late last year, and you can save $30 on your copy for PS4 or Xbox One, if you somehow don’t already own the game.



The GOTY package includes some extra loot boxes and skins, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

A $10 discount on a $300 product might not seem noteworthy, but this is the Nintendo Switch we’re talking about here, so that’s about as good as it gets. Even better, most people won’t have to pay sales tax, making this a much more enticing deal that it might seem on the surface.



LEGO’s Women of NASA set launched late last year, and it won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $20.

Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

Bitcoin miners have made graphics cards hard to find in stock these days, let alone on sale, but Massdrop has a limited quantity of this Gigabyte GTX 1060 available for the eminently reasonable price of $360, or about $140 less than Walmart.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

