Thousands of digital comics, OLED TVs, and a cordless Dyson vacuum lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Top Tech Deals
An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can give to your computer (or PS4), and $250 is the best price we’ve seen on a 1TB drive in a few months, let alone from a well-known manufacturer like SanDisk.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will these noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I doubt it. But they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper at just $37, and should still be able to turn down the volume on the background noise in your office, or on an airplane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If your router doesn’t have enough ethernet ports for your liking, this gigabit switch can give you some extras for just $33.
Advertisement
Life’s too short to listen to your TV through its built-in speakers. Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this compact-but-excellent VIZIO sound bar for just $100, complete with a wireless subwoofer. You can even use it as a giant Bluetooth speaker, when you aren’t watching TV.
Advertisement
If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" OLED LG TV is down to $1350 today on eBay, or $2000 for 65", the best prices we’ve seen to date.
As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple’s coming out with a $349 smart speaker next month. That’s...bold, especially when you can get two Sonos Ones for the same price for a limited time.
Advertisement
We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge new MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.
This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.
The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.
Advertisement
You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $46 with promo code 6OOQOSHO.
Update: You can also get this bundle with a 32GB microSD card, a retro game console case, and an HDMI cable for $66 with code 45YOCHIQ.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whether you love to sing in the shower, or just need more time to catch up on your podcasts, everyone should own a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Especially when they’ll only set you back $14 with promo code C8D39KAN.
Advertisement
Advertisement
VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.
NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!
Advertisement
Top Home Deals
Advertisement
You could store your olive oil and vinegar in the ugly bottles they came in, or you could transfer them to a pair of inexpensive glass bottles instead. Your cooking Instagrams will never be the same.
Advertisement
Dyson dominated the nominations in our favorite vacuum Co-Op, and you can pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead from Amazon’s Gold Box for $184.
I got the Animal version of this vacuum a few months ago, and it’s seriously life changing. I use it for floors, for my furniture, and even just for dusting. You’d be hard-pressed to find any Dyson vacuum for under $200, let alone a battery-powered one, so I’d take advantage of this deal before they’re all cleaned out.
Advertisement
Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get four Alexa-compatible switches (with energy monitoring!) for just $50 today on Amazon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aukey made an orb of light that you can take anywhere, and it’s only $15 today with promo code AUKEYS24. The light can sit on your table, hang from above, stick to any magnetic surface, and even float in the pool while putting out five hours of light at max brightness with its built-in battery. Oh, it’s also an RGB lamp, so you can change its color too.
Advertisement
A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.
It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.
Advertisement
Of all the products you can buy to make winter more bearable, a heated blanket has to rank near the top. Two different models from Sunbeam are on sale today; one for your queen bed, and another for the couch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can’t argue with the fact that clothes drying racks take up a ton of space. But this Greenco over the door drying rack takes up no floor space, and can be easily folded flat for storage, and will only set you back $9. Your sweaters will thank you.
Advertisement
One of the most versatile LED lighting products you’ve ever seen is just $16 right now with promo code Y2ECVCFB.
The Etekcity ROCO is a “bedside lamp, table lamp, camping lantern, nightlight, flashlight, work light, and emergency light” all rolled into one. It runs off a built-in battery. Tt can hang via the built-in strap, or attach to metal surface with its built-in magnets. It has three brightness levels and seven different lighting colors. Basically, if you need to illuminate something, the ROCO can do it.
Advertisement
<Bad stand up comedian voice> What’s the deal with wine glass stems? You’re just going to break them, and for what, so your wine can float a few inches above the table?
Advertisement
Stemless glasses are less prone to shattering, take up less space in your cabinets, and most importantly of all, are dishwasher safe. So pick up a dozen of them for just $9 today with promo code UOS3S3NA.
Advertisement
Perhaps it’s not the most exciting purchase, but this 3-bag laundry sorter can make your laundry day suck a little less by allowing you to separate out all your laundry categories (lights, darks, delicates, etc) before wash day. It might even prevent you from washing that dry-clean-only shirt, or accidentally dyeing all your white clothes pink with that run-away red sock. Whatever the case, this sorter is ~$5 less than usual.
Advertisement
These $9 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.
Advertisement
Top Lifestyle Deals
Advertisement
We’re used to seeing deals on individual Dorco products, but today, you can use code KINJA10T to save $10 on any $20 order, plus free shipping. So go ahead, stock up on cartridges for your favorite razor, or treat yourself and see what shaving with seven blades is like.
Advertisement
If you haven’t quite given up on your New Year’s fitness resolutions yet, some popular Bowflex fitness equipment is on sale right now, including Bluetooth connected smart weights, their iconic TreadClimber, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do copper compression sleeves actually do anything, medically? I doubt it. But if you feel cool wearing them, then more power to you. Here are some on sale.
Advertisement
$12 is a pretty good price for any typical nose and ear hair trimmer. But this one from Panasonic incorporates a tiny vacuum cleaner to grab your hairs so they don’t go all over the bathroom. It would make a great, if somewhat passive aggressive stocking stuffer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Merrell makes some of the best footwear in the game, and they’re taking an extra 15% off sale styles with the code WINTER15, to help you hit the trails (plus some outerwear to help with the cold). It may not exactly be hiking weather, but if you’re a bold winter camper, these are the boots you should pick up.
Top Media Deals
Advertisement
Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.
The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 20,000 titles!), but we broke out a few of our favorites on this post. Otherwise, let us know what you found in the comments!
Advertisement
h/t relic1980
Advertisement
If you’ve never subscribed to Google Play Music Unlimited, you can get a four month free trial right now, complete with a free YouTube Red membership, which gives you access to some exclusive content and (much more importantly) eliminates ads from YouTube videos.
You’ll need a credit card to access the trial, as it’ll automatically charge you after the four months are over, but you can cancel your account immediately, and still have access until the trial expires. Unfortunately, this promotion is only available for new Google Play Music Unlimited members - if you’ve ever had an Unlimited account in the past, you aren’t eligible.
Advertisement
Top Gaming Deals
Today at GameStop, $15 gets you Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel with all of their DLC for your PS4 or Xbox One. That’s an all-time low price, and a fantastic deal on what should be 100+ hours worth of content.
Advertisement
When this set came out, Kotaku helpfully collected all of their relevant Borderlands reviews from over the years, so be sure to check those out if you’re on the fence.
Advertisement
The Nintendo Switch’s best asset is its portability, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its TV dock. If you don’t want to unplug a bunch of cables just to move it from one TV to another, you can pick up a spare for an all-time low $75 right now. Honestly, that’s still probably more than it should cost, but that’s the best deal you’ll find.
Advertisement
As if Civilization VI and some DLC for $12 weren’t enough, Humble just added Owlboy as an early access title for this month’s Humble Monthly.
If you aren’t familiar, the Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.
Advertisement
So right now, you could conceivably pay $12, download your copies of Civ VI, Owlboy, and some Civ DLC, cancel your subscription before it renews, and those games would be yours to keep forever. I don’t recommend canceling, for the reasons mentioned above, but that’s a ton of value for just $12.
Tech
- RAVPower CR123A Lithium Batteries 16-Pack | $16 | Amazon
- NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switch, ProSAFE Lifetime Protection | $33 | Amazon
Advertisement
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra 3D NAND SATA III SSD - 2.5-inch Solid State Drive | $250 | Amazon
- 2-Pack Sonos One Smart Speaker | $349 | Sonos
- VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar | $100 | Amazon
- Roku - Streaming Stick (2016 Model) | $30 | Best Buy
- Logitech - Harmony Smart Control | $70 | Best Buy
- LG OLED55B7A B7A Series 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV | $1350 | eBay
- LG OLED65B7A B7A Series 65" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV | $2000 | eBay
- TaoTronics Noise Canceling Headphones | $37 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA22J
Home
Advertisement
- Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum | $184 | Amazon
- Etekcity 4 Pack Voltson WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring | $50 | Amazon
- First Aid Only All-Purpose First Aid Essentials Kit, 299 Pieces | $12 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics Coffee Pod Storage Drawer for K-Cup Pods - 36 Pod Capacity | $13 | Amazon
Advertisement
- Extra Long Stainless Steel Metal Straws With Silicone Tips | $8 | Amazon
- Sunbeam Quilted Fleece Heated Blanket, Queen | $56 | Amazon
- Sunbeam TSM8US- R310-25B00 Microplush Heated Throw | $32 | Amazon
- Mr Beams MB360 Wireless LED Spotlight with Motion Sensor and Photocell | $14 | Amazon
Advertisement
- Rubbermaid Modular Canisters, Food Storage Container, BPA-free, 8-piece Set | $17 | Amazon
- Vornado - Tower Heater | $90 | Best Buy
- Shark - Rotator Powered Lift-Away XL Capacity HEPA Bagless Upright Vacuum | $210 | Best Buy
Advertisement
Lifestyle
- $10 Off Any $20 Order, Plus Free Shipping | Dorco | Promo code KINJA10T
- Bowflex Fitness Product Sale | Amazon
- AmazonBasics 18 Pound Medicine Ball | $31 | Amazon
- Copper Compression Recovery Elbow Sleeve | $12 | Amazon
- Copper Compression Recovery Knee Sleeve | $12 | Amazon
- ZIONOR X10 Ski Snowboard Snow Goggles | $14 | Amazon
Media
- The Purge: 3-Movie Collection | $16 | Amazon
Gaming
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [PS4] | $15 | GameStop
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Xbox One] | $15 | GameStop
- Nintendo Switch Dock Set | $75 | Amazon
Advertisement