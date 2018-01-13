Check out deals on Coleman camping gear, a home security system, a backup camera kit, and more



Yi 1080p Home Security Camera| $40 | Amazon | HKXW3LA5

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, but today, you can get it for $40 with code HKXW3LA5.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, 15 days worth of motion detection footage for $100/year for five cameras, or $100/year per camera to store 15 days worth of all the footage the camera shoots, whether it detected motion or not. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

iClever Universal Travel Adapter With USB | $10 | Use code KINJA566

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code KINJA566. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.

Anker PowerCore II 20000 | $36 | Amazon | Use code Y18A1260

Anker’s PowerCore line of battery packs have been our readers’ favorites since they debuted, and now you can get the new Anker PowerCore II 20,000 for $36 with enter promo code Y18A1260.



Cosmetically, the PowerCore II look very similar to the original PowerCores, but with more precise eight-dot charge indicators so you know how much juice you have left. But inside, they’ve been upgraded with Anker’s new PowerIQ 2.0 charging technology, which delivers the fastest possible charging speed to your devices, including Quick Charge-compatible phones. That speed works both ways, as the entire battery will recharge in five hours if you plug them into a QC wall charger.

Last year was a coming out party for battery packs with built-in AC outlets, and now, they’re finally starting to get more affordable.

Obviously, these are larger and more expensive than USB-only battery packs with, but these can power laptops, fans, lamps, and other stuff via via built-in AC outlets (100W on the larger model, 65W on the smaller). That’s an amazing convenience for long trips, conferences, or anywhere else that power is at a premium. And of course, you also get USB ports as well, in both standard and USB-C flavors.

At $99 for 27,000mAh, or $70 for 20,100mAh, you’ll certainly be paying a premium for that power outlet, but if you’ve been waiting for a product like this for years, it’ll be money well spent.

Aukey 4.8A Car Charger | $7 | Use code AUKEYCC4

Aukey makes our readers’ favorite car charger, and while this model is a little bit larger than our top seller, it’s just as powerful, and is made of metal. Get it for $7 with promo code AUKEYCC4.



3-Pack Etekcity Energy Monitoring Smart Plug | $35 | Amazon | Promo code T3XY644H

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get three Alexa-compatible switch (with energy monitoring!) for just $35 today with promo code T3XY644H.

JACKYLED Power Strip Tower | $19 | Amazon | Use code HH2E5KG3

Plug in all the things with this $19 tower of power. This surge protector comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.

TOP HOME DEALS

AUTO-VOX M6 Dash Cam Backup Camera Kit | $77 | Amazon | Use code BZONB96Y

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $77 (with promo code BZONB96Y), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Etekcity Light Timer | $10 | Amazon

If you can never remember to turn off your lamp at night, or just want to make your home appear occupied while you’re away on vacation, this programmable digital timer outlet from Etekcity makes it easy. Get it for $10 today.

Black Forest Gummy Bears Ferrara Candy | $9 | Amazon

No, they’re not Haribo bears, but to some people, gummy bears are gummy bears. This 6 pound bag is just $9, which is a lot of gummy for your money. Just note, it’s an add-on item.



Garment Bags + Shoe Bag | $8 | Amazon | Use code OUZLSURP

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $12, you can grab a 3-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code OUZLSURP.



Voted as one of your favorite food storage sets, this 28-piece Pyrex set also have some glass bakeware for lasagna, brownies, and all that good stuff, which includes lids. It hasn’t been this cheap since last May, so grab this deal before it cool off.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes | $11 | Amazon | Clip 20% off coupon

As you know, the flu is out to get you this year, so you might as well prepare as best you can. Amazon is offering 20% off this 3-pack of disinfecting wipes, bringing it down to just $11. You can thank us later.

Aukey is discounting two of their popular magnetic phone mounts today. Both clip into the vents in your car, while the super simple $6 model (with code AUKEYHC5) is very low profile, and the other $7 model (with code AUKEYC38) allows for more range of motion so you can angle it to just the right spot.

Bottle Cleaning Brush Set | $10 | Amazon

Normally priced at $12, this $10 brush set includes four different brushes to scrub away gunk in a variety of bottle shapes and sizes, even a long skinny brush to clean out the straws on sports bottles. This set boasts an almost perfect 4.8-star rating and over a 1,000 reviews, so I’d make some bets they work pretty well.

Ohuhu Clothes Folder | $10 | Amazon | Promo code OHFOLDER

Folding clothes isn’t far below scrubbing toilets on my list of least favorite chores, but a laundry board can speed up the process considerably. All it takes is three steps and three seconds once you lay a garment on top, and your clothes will come out consistently and perfectly folded every time.



AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper | $9 | Amazon

If you’re living without a decent laundry hamper like some kind of wild animal, pick up this AmazonBasics foldable one at its lowest price ever, just $9. It folds completely flat for easy storage and has metal handles, so it won’t tear even when you’re carrying around weeks’ worth of clothes.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Coleman Camping Gear | Amazon

Yes, it too cold to camp right now basically...everywhere, but if you’re lucky enough to not get bad winters, or you want to prepare for next year, this Gold Box is for you. Today only, pick up tents, sleeping bags, and air mattresses, so you can make sure you have all the conveniences of home. That’s what camping is about, right?

Load up your cart with 25% off Amazon Elements vitamins, today only. You can thank us later.

20% off sale items | Athleta | Use code EXTRA20

Athleta is the Old Navy/GAP/Banana Republic brand that focuses solely on activewear. And while they normally don’t have sales, but they’re giving you an additional 20% off their entire sale section when you use the code EXTRA20. There’s basically anything you could need for workout and hang out, from linen pants, to moisture-wicking tanks.

Extra 20% off sale items | PUMA | Use code WIN2018

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is giving you an extra 20% off their entire sale section with the code WIN2018, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

With fully 39 different length settings between 1 and 20 mm, Braun’s Beard & Hair trimmer is perfectly suited for, well, both your beard and your hair. It even comes with a free Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall to tidy up your edges. Normally selling for $30, today’s $18 price tag is matching its all-time-low price.



Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control rechargeable electric toothbrush | $24 | Amazon | After $5 off coupon

Update: Now even cheaper, just $24

It’s not your very favorite electric toothbrush, but this Sonicare 2 Plaque Control Electric Toothbrush is the same brand and would be a good way to dip your toe in the water of electric toothbrushes. This brush is specially designed to remove plaque, removing up to 6 times more than a regular manual toothbrush.



It’s just $29 today after $5 coupon, which is just about the lowest we’ve seen this product and very affordable for the Sonicare brand. Your teeth and your dentist will thank you.

They’re not as cheap as the black model, but you can still save $5 on the other colors of the Sonicare 2.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, all of their last season styles are up to 50% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara | $6 | Amazon | Clip $3 coupon

Update: Down from $6 to $4 after the coupon

While I was never a huge beauty vlogger devoteé, recently I’ve been watching all of the Best of 2017 round ups. L’Oreal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise is on a lot of the best-of lists (I took the recommendation and it’s almost surreal how well it works on my shitty lashes). It’s modeled after another pink tubed mascara with a cheeky name, but at almost 1/3 a price. And right now, clip the $3 coupon and get it for just $6.



Here’s a side-by-side of one coat on my own lashes.

25% off Privé Revaux sunglasses | Amazon | Use code PRIVER25

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal.



Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code PRIVER25. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

TOP MEDIA DEALS

$10 off $100 New Textbook Order | Amazon | Promo code TEXT10

If you’re about to head back to school for the spring semester, Amazon’s making your textbooks slightly less egregiously expensive. Just use promo code TEXT10 to save $10 on any $100 new textbook order shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Your books will still be about 1000% more expensive than they should be, but $10 is $10.

TOP GAMING DEALS

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started.



There are actually two promotions available here. First up, be sure to use promo code 45YOCHIQ at checkout to save $9 on the bundle itself. Then, if you need some game controllers to go with it, add this 2-pack of SNES controllers to your cart, and you’ll get them for $3.50 automatically as long as the Pi kit is also in your cart.

Humble is discounting a ton of games as part of their Humble Store Winter Sale, including the likes of They Are Billions, The Witcher, Grand Theft Auto V and more. Unlike the normal Humble deals with pricing tiers, this is just a straight up sale with nothing too complicated. So what are you waiting for?

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Digital Download) - Nintendo Switch | $51 | Amazon | Prime members save another $3

Pre-order this Bayonetta bundle, a game that, according the description is about “a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows.” It’s listed at $60 at Best Buy, but you can get it on Amazon for $51 today, or $48 if you’re a Prime member, so either way it’s a good deal.



