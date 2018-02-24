A Bowflex adjustable dumbbell set, a Schlage touchscreen deadbolt, a dash cam, and more make up Saturday’s best deals.



Grab this 50" 4K TV with a built-in Roku at Best Buy for $320. That’s $60 less than usual, and a $100+ less than its Amazon price.

If you can’t get enough of our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, you can pick up a dozen Eneloop AAs for just over $2 per battery today.



Anker’s following up its incredibly popular dash cam with a new model, and you can race over to Amazon to snag one for $45 with code BDCAMEC2.

You can read my original Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the new PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to pick up an iPhone X, T-Mobile just launched two of the best we’ve seen so far.



First, if you buy an iPhone X, trade in an eligible device (there’s a list linked on this page), and fill out a rebate form, you’ll get a $200 prepaid MasterCard, which is as good as cash.

Alternatively, if you buy any recent recent iPhone, including the X, and trade in another device, you can get an iPhone 8 for free. In terms of value, that’s the better deal, assuming there’s someone in your family who could also use a new phone.

Prefer Verizon? Don’t miss this deal we posted earlier in the week.

If only the best will do, the current gen GoPro HERO6 is down to $350 on eBay right now. That’s $50 less than the current going rate, and $150 less than it cost at launch.

While you’re at it, Amazon’s GoPro selfie stick is down to an all-time low $6 as an add-on item today as well.

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and several models are cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



If you prefer a traditional dash mount, the popular One Touch 3 is just $16. Or, get the slightly smaller One Touch 2 for $13. The coolest mount of all though converts your unused CD slot into a mount, and that one is also down $13.

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $12 with promo code BEST9811. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s 10W charging pad is still on sale for $18 as well with promo code ANKER253. That’ll charge compatible Android phones faster than the $12 model, but iPhones should charge at the same speed either way. That said, the 10W pad is thinner and includes better indicator lights, so it might be worth the extra $6 even for Apple devotees.

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG SJ9 Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 5.1.2 with a $100 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The SJ9 costs at least $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $450. That’s the best price for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

This WD portable hard drive doesn’t require an external power cord, and can hold 4TB of movies, music, photos, or even console games. Not bad for $100.

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $22, no extra power cable required.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Use promo code TX6FMY6B at checkout to get it for $18.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

Never worry about forgetting your keys with this Schlage touchscreen deadbolt. It doesn’t connect to your phone or Wi-Fi, but it does have a built-in alarm system, solid 4.3-star rating, and an all-time-low price that’s $100 less than usual.

Get a visual reminder of all the places you’ve been to (or travel plans you need to make) with this scratch-off world map, just $20 with code MAPDEALS and when you clip the $4 off coupon.

$300 is a lot to spend on a vacuum cleaner, but the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Canister vac has quite a few tricks up its sleeve:



When it topples over, it stands back up on its own.

A dirt ejector...ejects dirt when you empty the vacuum, so you don’t have to touch it.

A five year warranty

The thing’s a behemoth, and it’s still not cheap, but it’s one of the most powerful vacuums Dyson makes, and it legitimately normally sells for $500. In fact, prior to this sale, the best price Amazon’s previously offered on it was $425, so we’re talking about a pretty massive discount. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all cleaned out.

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is the best way to hold your favorite drink, and this massive 40 ounce Thermos can keep a beverage hot or cold for a whopping 24 hours straight. Name brand or not, $20 is a fantastic price for any vacuum-insulated container of this size.

Typically priced around $40, this highly-rated Willow & Everett whistling stovetop tea kettle can be yours for just $31 today after you clip the 5% coupon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Sure, there are easier ways to make tea, but if you prefer the traditional method, this tea pot is for you.

Amazon’s newest sample box is for you to sample some of Gatorade’s non-sports drink products. As with all sample boxes, after you buy this, you get an equal credit back in your account to spend on select Gatorade products. Assuming you use the $7 credit, it’s like getting the samples for free.

Breville’s excellent Smart Ovens don’t go on sale often, but Amazon’s currently offering solid discounts on several different models today.



You can take your pick of the space-saving Smart Oven Mini, the mid-sized 650XL, or the massive and convection-equipped 800XL. None of these prices are as good as what we saw around Black Friday, but otherwise, they’re very sold deals.

I got the 650XL as a wedding gift a few years ago, and it’s still one of my favorite and most-used pieces of kitchen equipment. Cooking for two, I use it as my main oven for almost all of my recipes, as it preheats significantly faster than a real oven, and doesn’t heat up my entire home.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, the Breville Quick Touch microwave is also on sale for $200.

These $7 gloves (with promo code XJZ2UX6N) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

It’s impossible to have too many water bottles. You need a couple for your desk, your car, to work out with, etc. This qottle 30oz vacuum sealed bottle is just $8 with promo code QOTTUM75, and is offered in a couple of different colors.

Some may think they’re “Etsy’s answer to a straightjacket,” but you can’t deny these mermaid blankets are trendy. If you or someone on your gift list wants to dive in, you can enter the promo code XRPCTIAB to get this adult-sized mermaid tail blanket for $14.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal won’t last long!

Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $22 today, the lowest price it’s ever been and a good $8 discount from its typical price.



Gift yourself 60 airheads for just $7, the lowest price we’ve seen in months and just 12 cents per candy. You can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save (you can cancel anytime after the first order ships) and just to note, this is an add-on item so it has to ship with a $25+ order.

If you’re like me and can never find your kitchen shears when you need them, grab yourself another pair for just $5 today. These even come apart for easy cleaning, and might have more uses than you think, like cutting pizza, de-veining shrimp, and chopping up canned tomatoes in the can.



You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 36 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.



It’s probably not something you have an immediate use for, but it’s definitely worth keeping a simple bar clamp in your tool box, and this one is down to just $8 today, an all-time low.



By way of example, I had a piece of MDF on my TV console split during a move last year, and used a similar clamp to squeeze the sides together over some wood glue until it dried. I admit I haven’t used it since, but I’m sure I will some day.

Fun fact: A good supply of bubbly water is like 50% of the capital you need to start a successful media company, and you can 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in a variety of flavors for just $9 right now with promo code BUBLYBFF.



You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $13, it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats getting electrocuted! Today’s price is a couple bucks less than usual for this 4.4 star rated tool.

Pop Chart Lab teamed up with Marvel to illustrate the origin stories of 36 different heroes on a single poster, and you can save 20% by preordering with promo code EXSALESIOR. That 20% applies whether you buy the poster by itself, or if you add on a frame or panel mount, so this could make a great gift for that friend or family member who’s already seen Black Panther six times.

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



Advertisement

As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Use promo code MJQ9HTQX, and you’ll get the vacuum for $240, a $60 discount. But if you want a really good deal, add the vacuum and a Eufy Genie to your cart, and enter the promo code above and 66DWJHE9, to save the $60 plus get the Genie for free (a $35 value).

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take an extra 40% off every home good that’s already on sale. That includes decor, furniture, bedding, even flatware. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to leave your newly redecorated apartment (though, I don’t blame you).

Update: The promo code is working again, if you couldn’t get this yesterday.

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car.

Pick up this 40-pack of extra thick magic erasers for $15 on Woot today, and you’ll spend just 38 cents per eraser. These aren’t the well-known Mr. Clean brand, but these erasers do have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, so I’d say they’re worth a try, especially for Prime members, who will get free shipping.

But even if you’re not a Prime member, you’ll save $4 off the usual 40-pack price.

If you shop at Amazon with any frequency and have Amazon Prime, you should probably already have the Amazon Prime Visa card, which offers 5% back on all Amazon purchases, as well as 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% everywhere else.



But if those perks weren’t enough to tempt you in the past, Amazon just added Whole Foods to the 5% tier too. If you happen to do a lot of your shopping there anyway, that’s one of the best cash back offers we’ve ever seen on groceries, assuming you pay off the card every month.

If, like me, you only use your Amazon card for Amazon.com purchases, and thus don’t carry it with you in your physical wallet, remember that all Whole Foods locations accept Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you can add the Amazon card to your mobile wallet and still enjoy this new perk.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $220, the best price we’ve seen in months.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym.

After the 40% off discount, this Aveeno lotion is down to just $2 when you Subscribe & Save. Just remember you can cancel at any time after the first order ships, and unsurprisingly, this is add-on item, so it needs to ship with a larger order.

You could go to the store every time you run out of shampoo, or you could just buy four bottles of Dove Men+Care for about $19, after clipping the $4.75 coupon on the page. That’ll probably last you nearly a year.

The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If you’re cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is 30% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.



Note: if you sign up for the Elevated Members program, you’ll get an extra 10% off.

Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watch, the Weekender. And, it’s that about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking an extra 25% off their sale styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code WATCH25 at checkout.



Preorder Bryker Hyde Quick Draw Wallet | $30 | Kickstarter

Kickstarter’s a veritable design playground for wallet makers, and Bryker Hyde’s new Quick Draw wallet offers great features for minimalists, card hoarders, and self-hating, card-hoarding, wannabe minimalists like myself.

You would technically consider this wallet a bifold, since it does fold in the middle, but since the spine of the wallet doubles as a money clip, it doesn’t have the added bulk of a cash pocket. And unlike most bifolds, this one makes full use of its outside face, with two quick draw card slots on either side of the spine. Three of those pockets block RFID signals, but one purposely lets them through, so you can use a hotel room key without taking it out of your wallet.

Inside, you’ll find two more slots for cards, a transparent ID holder, and the aforementioned money clip. The whole package is exceptionally thin when empty, probably the thinnest folding wallet I’ve ever seen, but it was still totally usable after I stuffed nine cards plus an ID in there.

The Quick Draw is already fully funded on Kickstarter with two weeks to go, and you can put a preorder in for $30, or get two of them for $50.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and you can try three months for just $4 right now.



Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, but this deal is open to all. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to over 13,000 apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books, divided into different age group buckets to make it easy to find the right content to keep your kids quiet for a few minutes enrich your kids’ minds.

Good thing you’ve been hoarding all those soy sauce packets and wooden chopsticks for years, because now you can start preparing your favorite Chinese takeout dishes at home with this $2 Kindle book. The meals will cost a fraction of the price, and you won’t have to be judged by the delivery boy for eating 3 portions by yourself.





This AccuStrike AlphaHawk Nerf gun is selling for just $16, the lowest price ever. What are you still doing here?



Update 2/23: Humble just added a new, temporary perk. If you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly, you’ll get a bonus $20 Humble wallet credit, which you can spend on anything in the Humble Store, or on any Humble Bundle.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started. Just use promo code 45YOCHIQ at checkout to save $9.

Mario is getting the Zelda treatment this year with his own hardcover encyclopedia, and preorders on Amazon are currently marked down to $24, from the MSRP of $40. The book doesn’t come out until October, but if you preorder now, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon lists between the moment you order and the day it’s released.

Titanfall 2 just never really caught on, but it’s a really terrific shooter, and it’s certainly worth $5 on PC, even if you only ever play the single player campaign.

Preorder Subatomic | $29 | Kickstarter

Particle physics might not sound like the most engaging theme for a board game, but our deal researcher Corey had a ton of fun playing the upcoming Subatomic with his daughters, all while teaching them a useful science lesson.

Subatomic’s Kickstarter is already fully funded, but you can still preorder the game for $29, down from its expected $40 MSRP, or spring for a Collector’s Edition with premium game pieces for $39.

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek has them on sale right now for up to 70% off. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

