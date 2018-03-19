Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.
Samsung's Speedy MicroSD Cards Are Back On Sale
