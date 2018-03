Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $100, an all-time low by a whopping $30. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Need even more space? SanDisk’s 400GB card is still on sale for $185 as well.