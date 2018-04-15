Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

While deals on older Apple Watch models aren’t uncommon, we don’t see too many discounts on the new Series 3. Today though, (checks notes...) Nike? Is offering some of the best savings we’ve seen.



Choose from a bunch of different sizes, finishes and band styles, and be sure to check if you’re buying an LTE model or not, as both are included in the sale.

The Series 3 is where the Apple Watch really came into its own as a product, and is probably the best wearable you can buy if you’re really into fitness. It’s very waterproof, includes built-in GPS, and the LTE models can stream music, or receive calls and texts while you’re out on a run.