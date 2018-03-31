Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you have any upcoming trips planned (Iceland, perhaps?), a good suitcase can make the airport experience a little less hellish, and a whole bunch of them are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Highlights include a Delsey Helium carry-on and checked bag, a two-piece Travelpro set, and a hybrid backpack from Solo, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full selection.