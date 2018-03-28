A must-own for any browncoat, Firefly’s feature film epilogue Serenity recently got a 4K Blu-ray release, and it’s down to an all-time low $15 on Amazon right now, complete with a regular Blu-ray and a digital copy. Now if we could just get the same treatment for the show. Or, you know, a new season.
Rewatch Serenity In 4K For Just $15, Plus a Digital Copy
A must-own for any browncoat, Firefly’s feature film epilogue Serenity recently got a 4K Blu-ray release, and it’s down to an all-time low $15 on Amazon right now, complete with a regular Blu-ray and a digital copy. Now if we could just get the same treatment for the show. Or, you know, a new season.