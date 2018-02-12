Do you need a 24-pack of Play-Doh for $12? Probably. Grab that and maybe Operation or Clue while your at it, because Amazon is marking down two pages worth of Hasbro’s most popular games and toys. Teach your kids the heartbreak of Jenga, or stupidly start a game of Monopoly before realizing it takes too damn long.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Relive Your Childhood With This One-Day Hasbro Sale
Do you need a 24-pack of Play-Doh for $12? Probably. Grab that and maybe Operation or Clue while your at it, because Amazon is marking down two pages worth of Hasbro’s most popular games and toys. Teach your kids the heartbreak of Jenga, or stupidly start a game of Monopoly before realizing it takes too damn long.