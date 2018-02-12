Up to 30% off select indoor activities from Hasbro | Amazon

Do you need a 24-pack of Play-Doh for $12? Probably. Grab that and maybe Operation or Clue while your at it, because Amazon is marking down two pages worth of Hasbro’s most popular games and toys. Teach your kids the heartbreak of Jenga, or stupidly start a game of Monopoly before realizing it takes too damn long.