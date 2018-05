Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take full advantage of this nice weather with Woot’s one-day hammock sale. These heavy-duty hammocks are designed to hold up to two people, have a detachable pillow, and are available in four different color options today. The same hammocks are listed at $60 on Amazon, and have never been priced below $50.

Just to note, these hammocks don’t come with stands, so if you need one, you can pick one up from Amazon. This one can hold up to 450 pounds and is $57 today.