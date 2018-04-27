Amazon’s just put up a brand new Kindle sale. This sale includes books recommended by readers of the email newsletter, theSkimm. There are about 10 books to pick from, so if you’re looking for recommendations, I’d check out Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness, a real-life House episode about a young woman fighting a brain pathogen. They’ve also added in a psychological thriller, In a Dark, Dark Wood, a detective novel called All the Missing Girls, and Amy Schumer’s Girl With a Lower Back Tattoo. All of these books are $5 or less, and this sale will only last until the end of the day, so head over to Amazon to see all the options.
