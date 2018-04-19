Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon wants you to use that tax return money on some new classy furniture. Today, they’ve discounted some pieces of their most popular brands by $75 or more.

First up, this Stone & Beam cognac sofa will run you $200 less than usual, and is made with 100% leather. Plus, has a 3 year warranty if anything happens to it.

You can sit in this high-backed Rivet love seat for $75 off, and this accent chair (available in a couple different colors) is discounted 100 bucks.

Note: Amazon offers a 30-day free return policy on this furniture, so you have a little time to figure if it works in your space.